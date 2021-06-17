JORDAN — Hibbing senior Conner Willard fired a two-day total of 167 at the State Class AA Golf Meet held Tuesday and Wednesday at The Ridges at Sand Creek.

Willard shot an 85 during the first round, then came back with an 82 on day two.

“Conner hit the ball well,” Hibbing coach Tom Bittman said. “He didn’t score as well as he normally does, but he had a good time.”

Cloquet won the boys title with a 598. Totino-Grace was at 616, Delano 618, Blue Earth Area 621, Pine Island/Zumbrota- Mazeppa 627, Roseau 636, Staples-Motley 643 and New London-Spicer 650.

Sam Baker of the Lumberjacks won the AA title with a two-round total of 141. He beat out Beck Erholtz of Staples-Motley, who had a 142.

