Cloquet soccer downs ‘Jackets, 5-0

HIBBING — Last year, Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer coach Joe Edman got a lot of compliments on the play of his goalkeeper — Payton Forer.
Forer was able to keep his team in a lot of games with his acrobatic and well-timed saves.
It’s only one game into the season and Forer is already drawing praise from opposing coaches.
Forer made 35 saves, several in spectacular fashion, but Cloquet was able to sneak five past him for a 5-0 high school boys soccer victory Friday at Vic Power Field.
Lumberjack coach Dave Bergan made it a point to congratulate Forer after the game.
“He was incredible,” Bergan said. “He’s an incredible player. He’s in the game, and he’s there all of the time. It was unbelievable, that’s all I can say. He was great.”
Forer’s play has always been the rule rather than the exception.
“As always he surprises everyone,” Edman said. “In five or six games last year, we walked away from the game and the other coach told us that we had the best goalkeeper that they had seen all year.
“It’s impressive with him. He’s coming off a torn ACL, with a brace, so it’s nice to see that effort level being elevated still.”
Unfortunately, Forer couldn’t stop every shot he faced.
Cloquet opened the scoring at the 3:02 mark of the first half as Paddy Genereau found the back of the net, then at 13:09, Avery Liljgren made it 2-0.
Drake Schramm would score at 31:37, then Tyler Issendorf scored off a corner kick at 35:18 to make it 4-0 heading into halftime.
“I liked how we moved the ball,” Bergan said. “We contained their offensive attacks. We stayed organized, and we were able to move the ball in-and-out of the midfield.”
Both coaches could tell there was a lack of a summer program, but the Lumberjacks had played Two Harbors Thursday, so they had one game under their belt.
It was more evident on the Hibbing/Chisholm side of things.
“We lacked our summer program, and that hurt our conditioning skills,” Edman said. “We also had about half of our older team that is playing soccer for their first year. That can account for some of it.
“We need some time to jell and communicate better. A lot of players don’t know each other. In the second half, we had some better passing and a few breakaways. We’ll work on that, learn from it and come back and figure out what we need to work on more as the season wears on.”
The Bluejackets tightened up their defense in the second half, allowing only one goal by Elijah Aultman at the 66:41 mark.
“Cloquet played a great game,” Edman said. “They’re well-conditioned, but props to our guys for not giving up in the second half. We didn’t allow too many more goals. We had a lot more energy going into it once we realized we could handle them and take our chances.”
The second half is where Forer shined. He made several diving stops, which was frustrating the Cloquet players.
Even so, Bergan said the Lumberjacks stuck with their game plan, staying disciplined.
“It was making sure we played our game,” Bergan said. “We didn’t want to shift to what they were trying to bring to us. We continued with what we had. We were also trying to figure out how to get that ball past that goalie.
“We talked quite a bit on the bench about making sure as players were going in, giving them directions to make sure we stayed on task.”
Forer’s counterpart, Henry Slater, didn’t have to work quite as hard. Hibbing/Chisholm wasn’t able to put a shot on goal during the game.
“Offensively, we weren’t conditioned enough to move the ball up the field,” Edman said. “We would lose possession halfway up because our passing speed wasn’t up to par, and our conditioning wasn’t up to par.
“We moved the ball up to the half well, then we’d be stretched because of our conditioning, and our midfielders weren’t able to get up to help out the forwards to score and keep possession there.”
For game No. 1 in this odd season, Edman wasn’t overly disappointed with the way his team played.
“I wasn’t disappointed with the conditioning, but if we had more time in the preseason and more time during the summer to get warmed up, they would be in better shape,” Edman said. “It’s about what I expected as far as conditioning-wise.
“A lot of the guys get frustrated easily, and that’s something that comes with age. You learn that it’s not the end of the world to get scored on. We can live to fight another day.”
CHS 4 1 — 5
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. C, Paddy Genereau, 3:02; 2. C, Avery Liljgren, 13:09; 3. C, Drake Schramm, 31:37; 4. C, Tyler Issendorf, 35:18.
Second Half — 5. C, Elijah Aultman, 66:41.
Goalie Saves — Cloquet, Henry Slater 0-0—0; Hibbing/Chisholm, Payton Forer 15-20—35.
