VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team took sixth out of 20 teams at their home invitational on Friday, firing a four-man, 18-hole team score of 331 at the Virginia Golf Course.
Cloquet’s first team won the event with a score of 315. Rock Ridge’s second team was 12th with a score of 350, Hibbing was 13th (358), North Woods 16th (371) and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 19th (415).
121 golfers took to the course on Friday, with Cloquet’s Anders Gunelson taking home medalist honors by one stroke after firing a 72.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Caiden Carpenter was the top area finisher, tying for seventh place after shooting a 78. North Woods’ Davis Kleppe was tied for 12th with an 80.
Rock Ridge’s Eli Devich led the way for the Wolverines, taking 18th after firing an 81. Landon Richter tied for 25th with an 82. Carter Orent and Ian Mikulich tied for 33rd with 84s to wrap up the scoring for Rock Ridge’s first team.
Rock Ridge’s second team was led by Rollie Seppala, who finished 25th with an 82. Kyle Beaudette was 52nd with an 88. Brennan Peterson and Conner Swan tied for 59th with a score of 90.
Hibbing was led by Andrew Slatten, who took home 47th after recording an 87. Ethan Sundvall was two strokes back in 54th with an 89, Dylan Horvath and Gavin Schweiberger wrapped up the Bluejackets’ team score with 91s to tie for 64th.
North Woods was led by Kleppe with Eli Smith taking second for the team with an 89 (54th). Ty Fabish recorded a 93 (98th) and Ethan Byram a 109 (105th).
The Titans were led by Carpenter with Jack Klamm shooting a 106 (101st place), Preston Troumbly a 113 (110th) and Gino Troumbly a 118 (117th).
Mesabi East was one golfer short of submitting a team score but was led by Hunter Shennet and Aiden Swanson’s identical 112s (107th) and Jared Doherty’s 120 (118th).
Some area teams will be at the Cloquet Country Club on Monday. Section 7A boys teams will compete in the Section 7A tournament at Virginia on Wednesday and Thursday.
Rock Ridge Invitational
Team scores: 1, Cloquet 1, 315; 2, Grand Rapids, 318; 3, Cloquet 2, 322; 4, Hermantown 1, 324; 5, Duluth East, 330; 6, Rock Ridge 1, 331; 7, Pine River-Backus, 334; 8, Duluth Marshall, 340; 9, Duluth Denfeld 342; 10, Cass Lake-Bena, 346; 11, Hermantown 2, 347; 12, Rock Ridge 2, 350; 13, Hibbing, 358; 14, Nevis, 359; 15, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 360; 16, North Woods, 371; 17, Two Harbors, 386; 18, International Falls, 391; 19, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 415; 20, Deer River, 472.
Individual scorers (top 10 plus area golfers): 1, Anders Gunelson, Cloq, 72; 2, Karson Patten, Cloq, 73; 3T, Nathan Garski, GR, 76; 3T, Ben Mertz, DE, 76; 3T, Parker Brock, WHA, 76; 3T, Karson Young, Cloq, 76; 7T, Caiden Carpenter, GNK, 78; 7T, Noah Scullard-Bender, 78; 9T, Collin Young, Cloq, 79; 9T, Martin Hoffmann, DD, 79; 9T, Peyton Menzel, Herm, 79; 12T, Davis Kleppe, NW, 80; 18T, Eli Devich, RR, 81; 25T, Landon Richter, RR, 82; 25T, Rollie Seppala, RR, 82; 33T, Carter Orent, RR, 84; 33T, Ian Mikulich, RR, 84; 42T, Mason Collie, RR, 85; 47T, Andrew Slatten, Hib, 87; 52T, Kyle Beaudette, RR, 88; 54T, Eli Smith, NW, 89; 54T, Ethan Sundvall, Hib, 89; 59T, Brennan Peterson, RR, 90; 59T, Conner Swan, RR, 90; 64T, Dylan Horvath, Hib, 91; 64T, Gavin Schweiberger, Hib, 91; 67, Nick Horvath, Hib, 92; 68T, Tyler Rintala, RR, 93; 68T, Ty Fabish, NW, 93; 98T, Sam Gabardi, Hib, 93; 96T, Drew Nelson, RR, 103; 101, Jack Klamm, GNK, 106; 105T, Ethan Byram, NW, 109; 107T, Hunter Shenett, ME, 112; 107T, Aiden Swanson, ME, 112; 110T, Preston Troumbly, GNK, 113; 117T, Gino Troumbly, GNK, 118; 118, Jared Doherty, ME, 120.
