HIBBING — The Cloquet High School baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to break open a tight game en route to a 13-1 victory over Hibbing Saturday at the Mike Bugliosi Wood Bat Classic at Al Nyberg Field.
Neither team scored in the first two innings, then the Lumberjacks struck for two runs in the third, and it all started with a walk.
Alexander Omenge drew the lead-off walk, then with one out, Brody Dushkin reached base to put runners on first and second.
Kollin Bonneville walked to load the bases, then Noah Knutson delivered a two-run single to make it 2-0.
The Bluejackets responded with one run in the bottom of the third as Keeghan Fink walked as did Beau Frider. Josh Kivela reached on an error to score Fink.
After that, it was all Cloquet.
In the fifth, Dushkin walked. Bonneville drew a base on balls, then Knutson drove home a run. Marshall Hayes also had an RBI.
In the sixth, Luke Sievert and Omenge both walked. Dushkin drove home a run as did Bonneville to make it 6-1.
That set the stage for the big seventh inning to put the game out of reach.
It started with an out, but Sievert singled and Omenge walked.
Alexander Yrjanson singled home a run as did Dushkin.
Bonneville and Knutson both singled, and Alec Turnbull doubled home a couple of runs. Hayes also delivered an RBI base hit, and Sievert hit a run-scoring double after a base hit by Brady Anderson.
Kade Kolodge started for Cloquet, allowing two hits over seven innings. He struck out six.
Logan Gietzen and Frider had the Bluejacket hits.
Softball
Hibbing 7
Greenway 4
BOVEY — Aune Boben tossed a five-hitter over seven innings as the Bluejackets beat the Raiders at Jen Guyer Field Monday.
Boben struck out 10 and walked one.
Offensively, Boben had three hits, including a double, and getting two hits were Ayva Terzich and Abigail Sullivan. Sullivan hit a double as did Maddie St. George. Monroe Rewertz also had a double.
Jaden Saville had a home run for Greenway, and Karlie Sokoloski had a double. Miranda Gernander also doubled.
Gernander was the starting pitcher, giving up 11 hits. She fanned four and walked two.
Baseball
Friday
Cherry 18
Carlton 1
ELY — Beau Barry had three hits, including a double a triple with three RBI, as the Tigers beat the Bulldogs on a neutral field Friday.
Andrew Staples, Isaiah Asuma and Kaleb Rinerson all had two hits for Cherry. Staples had two doubles, and Sam Serna hit a double.
Mason Heitzman tossed three innings of three-hit ball. He fanned five and walked two. Rinerson hurled two innings, striking out two and walking one.
Cherry 14
Silver Bay 4
ELY — Five different players had two hits for the Tigers as they beat the Mariners on a neutral field Friday.
Sam Serna, Heitzman, Barry, Nelson and Nick Serna all had two hits, with Nelson getting a double. Rinerson also hit a double.
Barry and Nelson both had two RBI.
Noah Asuma tossed four innings of six-hit ball. He struck out five.
Nelson tossed two innings, allowing two hits. He fanned two and walked two.
Williams and Carpenter both had two hits for Silver Bay. Cook had three RBI.
