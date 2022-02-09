HIBBING — It looks like the Hibbing High School boys basketball team is rounding into shape.
After consecutive losses to Superior and Orono, the Bluejackets have rebounded to beat Proctor and Grand Rapids twice. Tonight, they travel to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Cloquet High School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets had just beaten the Thunderhawks last week by the score of 75-49, then on Tuesday, Hibbing beat Grand Rapids 65-46.
Bluejacket coach Joel McDonald wasn't there in-person for the first game, but in the second, he made it back to the bench, but even he noticed a little bit of difference between the two games.
“In the first game, we took care of them kind of easily and because of that, we may have gone through the motions a little bit,” McDonald said. “We did enough to play well enough to pull out a win. Whether they missed a beat, I don’t know. We have a big stretch of games coming up that are section-seeding, QRF relevant.
“Each and every day, we have to take advantage of, and remind ourselves that it’s all about getting better heading to March.”
Hibbing already owns a victory over the Lumberjacks, but this is one of those key section games.
“They were down a couple of people back in that game,” McDonald said. “They were dealing with some health issues, so they were missing some of their guys. They’re going to be a different team at their court.
“They’re going to be a physical team, so it’ll be a good test for us simply because these are the games we’re looking for as we get into February.”
Cloquet is led by Connor Barney. The Bluejackets will have their hands full with him.
“It starts with him,” McDonald said. “He’s the guy, for their first 17 to 19 points against us in that first game, he had all of them. He’s physical, athletic and has a lot of skill. We can’t let him get too loose to the point where he’s having a day doing whatever he feels like doing.”
Hibbing will have to be in the same area code as Barney, so to speak.
“We can’t be late,” McDonald said. “They’ve got some kids who didn’t shoot it well off of him the last time that we have to be accountable, too. It’s not just him. They’ve been playing better recently, too.
“A lot of it comes down to doing the things we’ve been doing since the beginning of the year, and doing them well, especially on the defensive end.”
The Bluejackets will have to move as a cohesive unit to make sure nobody gets too free on the court, and Hibbing will need to have more offensive balance to succeed.
“We’ve been a little bit up-and-down with that recently,” McDonald said. “I attribute that to the stretch where we had off. We have guys that are hitting strides, and it can be a different guy every night.
“If we’re focusing on point totals, it’s points balance, we have a handful of guys where it can be those guys. It’s unlikely that it’s going to be every single one of them every single night. That’s not the reality of how it works.”
