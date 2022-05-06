VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge boys’ golf team sits in fourth place out of 14 teams after Day 1 of the Northern Invite at the Virginia Golf Course.
Cloquet sits atop the leaderboard with a four-man, 18-hole team score of 305. Fergus Falls is second at 310, Duluth East third (319) and the Wolverines fourth (325).
North Woods is in 11th place (371) after Day 1 with Hibbing in 12th (378).
Landon Richter leads Rock Ridge overall in a tie for sixth place with a six-over 77. Eli Devich sits in a tie for 11th place for Rock Ridge with a nine-over 80. Rollie Seppala fired an 83, enough for a tie for 24th place while Mason Collie rounded out the scoring top four in 34th place with an 85.
Rock Ridge co-head coach Mike Plesha was positive on his team’s performance after the first day, saying it was the first opportunity for his players to golf in great weather.
“Overall we’re very pleased with what the kids did out there today. You can tell some have a lot more to give but it’s the first time outside in actual golfing weather so I think things will keep improving as the season goes on.”
With Richter up near the front of the pack, Plesha says the junior stumbled on his first hole, but recovered nicely to put up a solid round.
“He started really rough and took a bogie on the first hole. But he got out of his head and birdied the next two. It was a pretty solid round. No big errors, no big holes to make up for. It’s his first year back after taking some time off so it’s nice to see him come back and play well.”
With the freshman Devich second for the Wolverines, Plesha says his performance was a pleasant surprise.
“He’s a younger kid so he kind of took us by surprise. He played well. I think he has a little more to give yet. He’s trying to figure out his own potential a bit and figure himself out. It’s easy to see that there’s more potential there yet.”
With Seppala and Collie rounding out the top four for Rock Ridge, Plesha says both managed to show some resolve on the course on Day 1.
“Rollie is much improved from last year. You can tell he’s in a better space psychologically. He was in his own head last year but he’s made a big improvement and a big attitude change so far this year.
“Mason had one big blow up today but he recovered nicely. He finished with a birdie towards the end that he was pretty happy about. It was the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Davis Kleppe leads the Grizzlies contingent in a 15th place tie with an 81. Eli Smith sits in a tie for 34th with an 85. Ty Fabish fired a 99, enough for 66th place and Ethan Byram is in a tie for 75th with a 106.
Andrew Slatten sits at the top of Hibbing’s scorecard, firing an 88 which places him in a tie for 43rd after Day 1.
Dylan Horvath is tied for 55th after firing a 95. Ethan Sundvall is tied for 60th with a 97 and Dawson Peterson is in 63rd with a 98.
Cloquet’s Anders Gunelson and Fergus Falls’ Riley McGovern sit atop the leaderboard shooting an even 71 to lead the event.
Looking ahead to Day 2, Plesha says the Wolverines will look to clean up some of the problem areas from the first day.
“There were some big misses and some big numbers for some of our kids out there today. Some of them have to learn that you just have to take the bogey or else you’ll end up with a double or a triple. If they get in the right mindset and have a little bit better course management, they can do better.
“It’s early in the season so they’re not using their heads on a few things still. There will be some guys trying to break some habits tomorrow.”
The Northern Invite will conclude today with second round action beginning at 10 a.m. in Virginia.
Northern Invite, Day 1
Team scores: 1, Cloquet, 305; 2, Fergus Falls, 310; 3, Duluth East, 319; 4; Rock Ridge, 325; 5, Grand Rapids, 331; 6, Pierz, 333; 7, Hermantown, 334; 8, Crosby-Ironton, 336; 9, Cannon Falls, 344; 10, Duluth Denfeld, 358; 11, North Woods, 371; 12, Hibbing, 378; 13, Two Harbors, 423; 14, International Falls, 444.
Individual scores (top 10 and local golfers): 1T, Anders Gunelson, Cloq, 71; 1T, Riley McGovern, FF, 71; 3, Ben Mertz, DE, 73; 4T, Logan Herold, Pierz, 75; 4T, Karson Patten, Cloq, 75; 6T Adam Kennedy, FF, 77; 6T, Landon Richter, RR, 77; 8T, Alexander Wold, DE, 78; 8T, Karson Young, 78; 10, Theo Trast, GR, 79; 11T, Eli Devich, RR, 80; 15T, Davis Kleppe, NW, 81; 24T, Rollie Seppala, RR, 83; 34T, Mason Collie, RR, 85; 34T, Eli Smith, NW, 85; 43T, Andrew Slatten, H, 88; 51, Brennan Peterson, RR, 93; 52T, Kyle Beaudette, RR, 94; 55T, Dylan Horvath, H, 95; 60T, Ethan Sundvall, H, 97; 63, Dawson Peterson, H, 98; 64, Ty Fabish, NW, 99; 72T, Sam Gabardi, H, 105; 75T, Ethan Byram, NW, 106; 78, Tim Ranta, H, 108.
Full results provided by the MSHSL Golf app.
comments
