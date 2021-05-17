Cloquet boys, Mesabi East girls win at Hibbing Invite

HIBBING — The Hibbing boys golf team placed third and the girls seventh at the eight- and seven-team Hibbing Invite held Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.
The Bluejacket boys scored a team total of 347 to finish behind first place Cloquet (301) and International Falls 341.
Vilrginia was fourth at 350, followed by Duluth Denfeld 360, Eveleth-Gilbert 369, Grand Rapids 397 and Mesabi East 423.
Sam Baker of Cloquet was the medalist with a 1-under-par 71. Nate Burke of the Hunters and Karson Patten of Cloquet tied for second with 75s. Nick Tanner of International Falls was fourth at 76.
Trevor Steinert of Cloquet and Conner
“Congrats to Cloquet for its 301,” Hibbing coach Tom Bittman said. “That’s a nice score and congrats to Sam for his 1-under. That’s impressive.”
Conner Willard of the Bluejackets tied for fifth with 77s Brayden Tyman was seventh at 78, Rollie Seppala of Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl was eighth at 83, Martin Hofferman of Denfeld was ninth at 84 and Drew Kuschel of Grand Rapids fired an 85.
Other Hibbing scores were Sam Gabardi at 88, Erick Sanborn 90, Nick Horvath 92 and Michael Andrican 95.
“Conner played well,” Bittman said. “He’s not happy with his wedge game. He’s setting his sights on the section meet. If he plays a little more consistently, he’ll be right in the mix.
“The rest of the guys, they have to be more consistent. They’re hitting the shots they need, but they have to get their short games in order to get the rest of their games going.”
At least Bittman has seen progress all season.
“When I look at their scores, I see improvement in every-single player,” Bittman said. “Sam had his best score. It’s all about the little things, consistency and getting up-and-down. They have to keep the ball in play and stay away from that blow-up hole.
“That’s golf in Minnesota. It’s about getting those rounds in.”
On the girls side, Mesabi East had a 381 to place first. Grand Rapids was second at 408, followed by North Woods at 414, Cloquet 432, Rock Ridge 439, Ely/Northeast Range 462 and Hibbing at 473.
Maggie Lamppa of Mesabi East was the medalist with an 85, followed by Nicholle Ramirez of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin with an 86. Kate Toewe of Hibbing was third at 88, and Kelby Anderson of International Falls was fourth with a 91.
Placing fifth was Sammy Doherty of the Giants at 93, followed by Keirra Aasen of International Falls 94, Morgan Burnett of North Woods 96, Haley Jorgenson of Grand Rapids 97, Denali Johnson of Grand Rapids 97 and Tori Olson of North Woods 98,
Following behind Toewe for the Bluejackets were Alison Trullinger at 112, Kylee McLaughlin 131, Allie Haugen 142 and Lucy Grzybowski 147.
“The girls are also improving,” Bittman said. “They’re young, but they’re making solid contact with the ball. Kate shot her best round of the year, so she’s right in the mix heading into sections.
“Alison is a little consistency away from being in the hunt, too. The young ones need to keep working hard, keep their heads up and stay positive. They’re improving every day. They’re learning something new on the course each day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.