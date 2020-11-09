CHISHOLM — When the Chisholm High School volleyball team dropped their first match of the season to Greenway last week, Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske and assistant coach Jennie Varda needed to see the team respond in a positive way.
Chisholm did just that with a five-set victory over Northeast Range.
Now, the Bluestreaks can make it two wins in a row when they travel to Aurora today to take on Mesabi East in a 7 p.m. contest.
According to Varda, who will be coaching the team against the Giants, that loss to the Raiders was somewhat of a wake-up call for the team.
“We learned a lot from that, especially with our digging and serve receive,” Varda said. “We learned how important passing the ball can be. That’s a fundamental part of our game.
“Without a good serve-receive game, you can’t do much on offense.”
Pioske and Varda went to work right away to correct those issues, and it paid off against Northeast Range and middle hitter Hannah Reichensparger.
“We wanted to make sure we were moving our feet,” Varda said. “We did that last week, working on our passing and getting back to the basics. It did improve. Hannah was successful getting her kills, but we were able to win because our passing had improved from the Greenway game.
“They came back and won right away, and that was a great feeling, but we had our work to do.”
Competing against Reichensparger should set Chisholm up well against the Giants.
“We know they have a great middle hitter, too, so we have to make sure we’re getting our kids to where they need to be,” Varda said. “We have to make sure our defense is doing what needs to be done as far as getting the ball up to our setter.”
To that end, the Bluestreaks will probably match Abby Thompson up against Mesabi East’s main source of power.
“We usually start her in the front row, so we’ll try to match her up against her,” Varda said.
Thompson has been the main source of Chisholm’s attack, but Varda said she can’t be the only player doing all of the work.
“We have to be able to utilize our other players, too,” Varda said. “That’s something we’ve tried to get away from in year’s past. We’ve had to rely on her to run the offense. This year, the girls are one-year older and stronger. They have more volleyball knowledge.
“It takes six players to win a game. It lets Jordan (Chisholm setter Jordan Temple) set it for anybody. They all want the ball to hit. We have to be prepared for anybody to put the ball over the net.”
