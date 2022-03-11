CHISHOLM — If the Chisholm High School boys basketball team wants to advance into the Section 7A finals, one big road block stands in their way — Deer River.
The Warriors, who are the defending 7A champions, are led by veterans Ty Morrison and Mikhail Wakonabo, who will be a handful for the Bluestreaks to handle.
In an earlier meeting between the two teams, Deer River came away with an 81-62 victory, so Chisholm gets a chance to exact some revenge when the two teams meet in a 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 5:30 p.m. today at Ralph Romano Gymnasium in Duluth.
In this meeting, there’s going to be a little-different look as the Warriors will be missing post player Tait Kongsjord.
“He plays in the middle, so that will benefit us,” Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming said. “They’re going to have to defend Jude (Sundquist) in the middle the whole game with someone else. I’d like to see Jude score more in the paint.
“There’s not many guys in 7A that can stop him in the paint, except for Tait. It’s tough to score around big kids, and there’s not too many teams that have those guys.”
Chisholm’s biggest concern will be shutting down Morrison.
Two years ago, the Bluestreaks held the Warrior senior down in the first half, then he went off for 20 in the second half. This year, he had seven-first-half points, then he scored 15 in the second half.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Fleming said. “The big thing is holding him to around 20, then it comes down to how (Ethan) Williams (Sam) Rahier and Wakonabo, if he’s healthy, play. He’s been out, so I don’t know how that’s going to affect him.
“Is he going to be 100-percent? They’re losing height with Tait out, so somebody has to pick up those middle points.”
Deer River has to deal with both Sundquist brothers, but also a talented lineup with July Abernathy, Nathan Showalter and Sean Fleming.
Abernathy poured in 26 points Thursday against Wrenshll. Jude had 19 and Noah 16.
“With the way July played, if he can put up 10, 15 or 20, we’ll be OK,” Fleming said. “If Jude and Noah can have around 20, that’s going to be a key for us, then it depends on how our bench steps up.
“If we can get 20 to 25 points from them, that will take the pressure off of them. I think our bench is better than their bench.”
Chisholm will also depend on its press to get things going.
In that first meeting, Deer River stretched the Bluestreaks out with cross-court passing.
“We’ll have to intensify our pressure a little bit,” Fleming said. “That will dictate how we do on defense. With them not having Tait, that helps us in defending them. Player-for-player, it’ll be a heck of a matchup, a heck of a game.
“It’s going to come down to attitude and effort.”
Fleming said his team didn’t shoot the ball well in that first meeting, and Chisholm didn’t get many secondary rebounds for second-chance points.
That will be pivotal in this game, but he knows that Deer River has the experience of playing in these types of games, while some of the Bluestreaks will be experiencing their first quarterfinal contest.
“We have some young guys who haven’t been in this position before,” Fleming said. “The leadership of Jude, Nathan and July, along with Shane (Zancouske) and Charlie (Thompson) coming off the bench, is going to be huge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.