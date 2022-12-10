CHISHOLM—In his first season as Chisholm High School boys swimming coach, Brady Boehm wants to change the culture of the program.
To do that, he’s hoping his two captains, Dillon Splinter and Calvin Wangensteen, are instrumental in turning the program around as the 2022-23 season gets set to begin.
Splinter is the lone senior on the team, and Boehm is looking for big things from him.
“I want Dillon to be the forefront of this,” Boehm said. “It’s just being able to be a guy to support the younger teammates. That would mean everything for him to do that for me, but I also want him to become more confident in his swimming abilities.
“This is only his second year, but that would be fantastic, but I expect him to be the captain of this team.”
Splinter doesn’t have to do it all by himself. Wangensteen, who is a junior, will be there as well.
“He will help Dillon achieve his goals as well,” Boehm said. “He can continue on in this role, and hopefully, it carries over to next year.”
The other junior on the team is Gavin Thompson.
“He’s new to the team,” Boehm said. “I’m hoping he gains confidence and that he has a joy for the sport. Calvin, I want him to step up this season. It’s his time to pursue a position meant for a senior.
“I want him to lead the team, and he’s shown me that this year, as has Dillon.”
Sophomores on the team will be Nathan Splinter, Jacob Halverson, Pace Yukich, Noah Verant and Hunter Higgens.
“I want all of them to realize their potential in meets,” Boehm said. “I want them to have a good time, and show the younger kids how a meet is run. That’s the role I would expect from them.”
The freshmen are Brent Dragony, Joe Lindsey, Connor Masucci and Jack Sjogren. Eighth-graders Tristan Holewa and Colton Dragony round out the team.
“This is going to be the year when they come into their own in the pool,” Boehm said. “They’re growing. That will be exciting for them to possibly win or get their best time. That’s always fun.
“It’s about growing these guys and taking the time to practice with them. This is the future of the team. I’m excited to watch them grow up, so when they’re seniors, it will show what I’ve been able to do with them in the pool.”
Right now, Boehm isn’t sure what his strongest events will be. He’s going to take some time to figure that out.
“Some of those events are still up for grabs,” he said.
Still, Boehm still has some objectives he wants to achieve.
“I’m hoping to accomplish camaraderie as to what I know in a traditional style,” Boehm said. “I hope that we drop time, and have a great time doing that. I want them to swim their hearts out in the pool, and give their all.
“Also, I hope they learn how to cheer on their teammates when they achieve their goals. It’s fun to celebrate with your peers.”
