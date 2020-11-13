Chisholm shuts out Deer River

CHISHOLM — Ever since a loss to Greenway, the Chisholm High School volleyball team has started to roll again.
After their six-game winning streak was snapped by the Raiders, Chisholm has now reeled off three-straight victories, including a 3-0, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 victory over Deer River Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
According to Chisholm assistant coach Jennie Varda, the Bluestreaks were able to take advantage of a number of Warrior errors to get the sweep.
“We played well,” Varda said. “We took advantage of some of their serve-receive errors or inability to keep their serve receive passes in their system. That was good for us, but they had some tough hitters.
“They were able to make some comebacks that we gave them with our errors.”
Chisholm played just about error free in set one, taking a 12-4 lead.
It was 20-10, and even though Deer River went to outscore the Bluestreaks 7-5, Chisholm was able to hang on to take a 1-0 lead.
“We had better passing and serving in that game,” Varda said. “They couldn’t get the ball back in their system, so they could hit it back at us.”
Set No. 2 was more back-and-forth to begin with, but the Bluestreaks took an 11-6 lead.
The Warriors didn’t back down, narrowing that five-point deficit to one, 16-15, 17-16 and 18-17, but Chisholm never backed down and took a 21-17 lead en route to the six-point win.
Warrior coach Leigh Ayers liked the way her team was able to battle back.
“That was wonderful,” Ayers said. “Our defense was clicking and on, and our hitters were hitting. Our communication and hustle kept us together. That was great, good to see.”
The Bluestreaks took control right away in set three, taking a commanding 11-4 lead.
The Warriors tried to get back into the set, but they never got closer than four points the rest of the way.
“The first couple of games we let them comeback, so it was nice to put it away in that third game,” Varda said. “It’s always good when they can dig deep and fix what’s wrong, then pull out the win at the end.”
Ayers was disappointed in the loss, but not with the way her team played.
“I thought we played well,” Ayers said. “The girls were meshing and trying to work out their kinks. We have to pull together, try and dig deep. That’s what we have to do in the future moving forward.”
Chisholm was led by Abby Thompson with 12 kills, four digs and three blocks; Lola Huhta with six kills and four digs; Megan Danielson with three kills; Lola Silvestrini with three kills; and Jordan Temple three kills and 26 assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.