CHISHOLM — The Chisholm baseball team got off to a rocky start in their Tuesday evening contest with Northeast Range, but bounced back quickly to overpower the Nighthawks, 18-4 in five innings.
The Bluestreaks’ Bryce Warner got the win on the mound, giving up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six through five innings of work.
Northeast Range was the first to light up the scoreboard, plating three runs on the top of the first.
With Bralyn Lislegard on third with one out, Elliot Levels singled into left field for the RBI, putting Northeast Range up 1-0. Moving to second on the next at-bat, Levels was brought home on an RBI double to center from RJ Bielejeski to make it 2-0.
Bielejeski moved his way to third on a ‘Streaks throwing error in the infield and a wild pitch from Warner allowed him to score to make it 3-0.
Chisholm bounced back in the bottom of the first and responded with two runs of their own. With Lislegard starting, a walk and a hit by pitch put Noah and Jude Sundquist on first and second. The pair each advanced a base on a wild pitch and Zach Quirk brought them home with an RBI single to left-center field.
The ‘Streaks went off for six runs in the bottom of the second with an RBI single from Ben Wegener bringing home Blake Warner from third to knot things up at three. With runners on second and third and two outs recorded, Jude Sundquist hit a single into left to score two more.
An error from the Nighthawks allowed another run to score and Dillon Splinter capped off the inning with a single to right-center field to bring two more home, making it 8-3 after two innings.
Northeast Range got one back in the top of the third to inch a bit closer to the ‘Streaks. Landyn Houghton reached on a leadoff blooper to center field and moved his way to second the next at-bat on a wild pitch. Houghton moved to third with the ‘Streaks throwing out Jackson Levens at first. Houghton then came home thanks to an RBI single from Mikko Maki, setting the score at 8-4 after two and a half innings.
Chisholm didn’t let their foot off the gas in the bottom halves of the third and fourth, scoring seven and then three runs, respectively, in those innings to take a massive 18-4 lead.
Pitching woes plagued the Nighthawks as they burned through a new pitcher in each of those innings. Unable to get the offense moving again, Chisholm picked up the 18-4 win in five innings.
Chisholm head coach Tim Provinzino said it was a nice outing from Warner on the mound with the team playing solid defense behind him.
“It’s his second time out this year,” Provinzino said. “He got a few innings at the beginning of the season but it was his turn to start and he was a little bit up and down and around in the beginning. They knocked the balls around on him but eventually he got into his groove. He moved the ball well, not just throwing it down the middle. But the guys really backed him up today. The difference for us today is that our guys made plays behind him.”
With his team scoring 18 runs of offense, Provinzino said the hits were nice, but the smart running on the bags and taking advantage of Nighthawk errors made the offense run even better.
“They made some mistakes and if you don’t take advantage of those, it’s going to come back and haunt you and it has already for us this year. We put the ball on the ball and not all of them were hit hard but we had some nice base running and some strong two-out hits and I think that was what helped us the most today.
“Our approach today was to be aggressive but not too aggressive. We didn’t want to swing at bad pitches and I think we’re heading in the right direction on that. Don’t just swing to swing and I thought that made for a good approach at the plate today.”
Chisholm has a quick turnaround and will host Eveleth-Gilbert today. A strong ballclub, Pervinzino knows the ‘Streaks will need to man a tight ship if they hope to compete.
“I told them they better bring their A-game tomorrow. If we don’t come to play against a good team like Eveleth, they’re going to put the hurt on us.”
Chisholm and Eveleth-Gilbert will do battle in Chisholm today at 4:30 p.m.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Rock Ridge 6,
Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
At Grand Rapids, the Wolverines swept the singles and won two of three matches in doubles to take a 6-1 win over the Thunderhawks.
In singles, Rock Ridge got wins from Jared Delich, Jack Elliot, Gavin Benz and Jake Bradach. In doubles, the Wolverines earned points at the top two spots with the duos of Ryan Scherf and Jace Westerbur along with Logan Bialke and Sam Berlin earning wins.
Singles: No. 1 Jared Delich, RR, def. Blake Henrichsen, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Jack Elliot, RR, def. Easton Young, 6-2, 6-7, [10-7]; No. 3 Gavin Benz, RR, def. Justin Kerr, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Jake Bradach, RR, def. Jens Koldahl, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Ryan Scherf/Jace Westerbur, RR, def. Luc Dulong/Wyatt Simonson, 7-6(5), 6-4; No. 2 Logan Bialke/Sam Berlin, RR, def. Zach Lagergren/Hunter Bischoff, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 Caiden MacLean/Alex Frimanslund, GRG, def. Chace Powell/Keegan Ruedebusch, 6-3, 6-4.
