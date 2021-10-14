CHISHOLM — When the Chisholm High School football game against East Central was canceled last week, it left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Bluestreaks.
After all, it was Homecoming Week, so the school and team missed out on some of the festivities.
If there was a bright side to the cancellation, it allowed Chisholm to get healthy.
Bluestreak coach Nick Milani will be taking a full-strength team to Barnum today for a 7 p.m. high school football contest.
Even so, not playing last week still stings a little bit.
“It was disappointing,” Milani said. “The players were bummed out, but it was a good opportunity to get healthy. That’s a silver lining. It’s nice to go into a big game healthy and ready to go.”
If there’s another silver lining, it gave Milani and his coaching staff more time to study the Bombers.
“We started game planning right away,” Milani said. “We’re making sure we’re on the same page. Barnum is a good football team. They’re big and physical. We have to make sure we’re flying to the ball and making tackles.”
The Bombers, who are 3-3 this season, have scored 200 points in their six games.
Chisholm will be looking at a team that is run heavy, but they do like to put the ball in the air.
The Bluestreaks’ run defense must improve to stop Barnum.
“We’ve been over pursuing and not finishing plays,” Milani said. “Our passing defense has been good. We’ve had a few picks this year. Teams haven’t been throwing the ball successfully on us, so hopefully, that continues.”
Fortunately for Milani, he’s getting his middle linebacker, Jackson Workman.
“He should help our run defense,” Milani said.
Offensively, there’s little doubt what the Bluestreaks will do, no matter the weather conditions.
“Based on what they’ve run in the past, I’m expecting them to play coverage,” Milani said. “We’re going to throw the ball. That’s not going to change. The weather can be a factor.
“In our last game at Crosby, the ball was wet, and that didn’t help our quarterback (Dom Olson), but I’m confident in him. He has strong hands, so that’s not a factor. We have short routes and quick passes. Regardless of the weather, we should be fine.”
With Chisholm scoring 151 points in its five games, Milani is expecting an offensive explosion.
“We’re averaging around the same number of points, so it could be high scoring,” Milani said. “We have to get up early and stay on top.”
The biggest question mark will be how prepared the Bluestreaks will be after this layoff.
“We need to come ready to play after a week off,” Milani said. “It can help us be rested and healthy, but it could hurt us because it’s two weeks between games. It might be hard to get off the bus after that long layoff.”
