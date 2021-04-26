Chisholm ready to take on Nighthawks

CHISHOLM — With no practice time on the field, the Chisholm High School baseball team has managed to go 2-2 on the season.
The Bluestreaks had their game with McGregor washed out Monday, but they will hit the field again today when Chisholm takes on Northeast Range in a 4:30 p.m. contest on the Field of Dreams.
Bluestreak coach Tim Provinzino isn’t necessarily surprised by his teams’ start even though his team has no outdoor practice time.
“Starting out the year going right to the field and playing, when I look at the first through the fourth games, it’s alright, but we could’ve played better,” Provinzino said. “Our inexperience is why we’re 2-2.
“For some of them it was like getting thrown into the fire. Some of them haven ‘t been in a varsity game, now they’re put on a field and playing games. They’ve had to learn fast. I have to give them credit. I put them out there, and they’re making some plays.”
Provinzino knows that every team in the area is in the same boat.
“You do what you can do,” he said. “As the spring goes on and you get that time on teh field, you finally get to go over the things you haven’t been able to go over. What we’re teaching them is going on during a game, or before and after the game.
“That’s when we’ve been able to be with them.”
Chisholm is on a two-game winning streak. Provinzino is hoping to carry the successes of those wins over Mesabi East and Mountain Iron-Buhl into this contest with the Nighthawks.
“On Friday, we pitched well, played good defense and we got some timely hitting,” Provinzino said. “Those are the three things we did well, and that’s the reason we won. The day before, we did the same thing.
“In our last two wins, we’ve done those three things. We still need improvement in all of those areas, but we’ve done well picking up the ball, throwing strikes and getting timely hitting.”
That hitting is the most surprising thing because of the lack of time on the field and seeing live pitching.
“The way I look at it, pitching is usually ahead of the game right now,” Provinzino said. “The hitting… I am surprised by that. You don’t know when that’s going to happen. In the last couple of games, we got those hits..
“We’ll keep moving forward. I’m hoping we can do the same thing. Pitching is always better right out of the blocks. Good pitching will beat good hitting. I’m hoping to improve in the hitting area, for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.