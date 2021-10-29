CHISHOLM — Just over one week ago, the Chisholm High School football team played Deer River tough, falling 39-24.
After a tough first half defensively, the Bluejackets shut down the Warriors in the second half and made a valiant attempt to comeback, but it fell short.
Chisholm will get a second chance at Deer River when they meet in a Section 7A semifinal contest, beginning at 2 p.m., today on the Warriors’ home field.
Deer River is 9-0 and the No. 1 seed, while the Bluesteaks are 4-4 and the No. 4 seed, but Chisholm is in no way intimidated by those credentials.
“They’re excited,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “They can’t wait to get another shot at Deer River, and possibly, pull off an upset.”
To do that, the Bluestreaks will need to start better than they did in that first meeting. The Warriors put up three touchdowns in the first quarter, putting Chisholm in a hole early.
“This first quarter will be big,” Milani said. “We’ve been good all year about getting on the board early, but the biggest thing today is stopping them in the first quarter and the first half. We have to make sure everybody does their job.
They have to stay home on their counters, and we have to finish off tackles.”
The key will be winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.
“Their offensive line does a great job of moving defenses around, and their backs can make you miss at the point of attack,” Milani said. “We have to make sure we have more than one guy around the ball. We have to fly to the ball.
“We have to come in with an attitude. It was almost like we were playing scared on defense last week. We moved some things around, but the game plan hasn’t changed. We know what they want to do. They know what we want to do. We just have to show up.”
Chisholm is coming off a 42-14 win over Braham, but Deer River didn’t have to play on Tuesday. The Warriors got a 2-0 forfeit win over Ely/Northeast Range.
How much of a factor that plays in the game will remain to be seen.
“It helps for them to be healthy, but not having played in 10 games, maybe they have some rust to shake off,” Milani said. “Right now, we’re the healthiest we’ve been since week one of the season.
“We’re getting our guys back. We have pieces we can move around to keep them fresh.”
Offensively, Milani will keep Noah Sundquist at quarterback. He’s been happy about his play there.
“He’s given us a huge lift,” Milani said. “When a young kid comes in and plays that well, that excites the rest of the team.”
The situation hasn’t been too big for Sundquist.
“That helps with his confidence,” Milani said. “He’s more calm and ready to go. After the way he played Tuesday, I’m not worried about him. He’s handled things well. He stands in the pocket when he has to, and he gets out of the pocket when he has to.
“He’s held up well for someone his age.”
