CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School football team might have the fourth seed in the Section 7A playoffs locked down, but it wouldn’t hurt going into the postseason on a positive note.
The Bluestreaks can do that today when they host Deer River, beginning at 7 p.m. at Joel Maturi Field.
The Warriors are 7-0 on the season, so it won’t be an easy beat, but Chisholm will be up to the challenge.
“They’re a good team, year in, year out,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “They run the ball well, play good defense and they play physical.”
For Chisholm to pull off the upset, the Bluestreaks’ defense will have to step up and play tough because Deer River will run misdirection plays and power runs.
“We have to stop the big play,” Milani said. “That’s been the story all year. We have to stop the big runs. We’ve had missed tackles, losing contain and sometimes, we get caught up in the pile.
“We have our eyes in the backfield, then we get too deep into the backfield. We have to stay home, and they need to do their own jobs.”
If there’s one area that has been solid this season it’s the defensive backfield.
“They have done a nice job this year,” Milani said. “Teams haven’t had success throwing the ball on us.”
Offensively, there’s no question what Chisholm will do — air it out.
“In previous weeks, they’ve played zone, but the teams that have had success throwing against them, they manned up,” Milani said. “They’re usually in a zone, so we’ll see what they come in with.
“They do have a great front line that can stop the run. They have some big guys up front. We’ll see if we can get to the outside with some quick stuff to the edge, and use some misdirection.”
That responsibility falls on the shoulders of quarterback Dom Olson.
“He needs to take care of the ball, and make the right reads,” Milani said. “He’s done a nice job this year. He’s had some hiccups the last couple of weeks, but we’re trying to get him back on track this week.”
Milani is hoping that Olson and senior Jude Sundquist can hook up a few times, but if Sundquist draws some extra attention, that could leave some of his teammates open.
“I have a lot of confidence in those two, but other guys are getting involved,” Milani said. “It’s definitely opened up for some of our other receivers. We have to get them the ball more.
“We just need to stay healthy and gain some confidence going into the playoffs next week.”
