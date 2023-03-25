CHISHOLM—Fifty years ago, a group of 14 players, from seniors to freshmen, took the Twin Cities by storm with their short haircuts, nice suits and great basketball ability.
Yes, the Chisholm High School boys basketball team would defeat Melrose 53-52 in the State Class A finals at the St. Paul Civic Center.
That team will be holding a reunion Saturday in Minneapolis to celebrate that title all those years ago.
Winning didn’t come as a surprise.
“We wanted to win that state tournament,” Mike Kochevar said. “We had a barber in town that always said that when we were seniors, we would go to the tournament. We all hung around each other, and nobody liked to lose.
“We played hard. Winning does something to you. When you win, everybody gets tighter together. It was good chemistry. Everybody was competitive. Practices were always good. We went head-to-head. Things seemed to work out OK.”
The undisputed leader of that team was senior Tim Casey.
“Tim worked hard, he had desire and he was competitive,” Kochevar said. “He doesn’t like to lose. When you play with someone with high intensity, you’re going to play just as hard.
“That brings out your best. You can’t lose. That was never an option.”
Casey was a slick ball handler. That came from hours and hours of work in his driveway.
“I was practicing every minute of the day,” Casey said. “I quit football to shoot more basketballs. Maybe I was a little crazy or over zealous, but if you’re going to do well, you have to put the time in.
“I was never a super athlete. I couldn’t jump, and I didn’t have great speed. I spent hours perfecting my dribbling and doing all of those things.”
There were times when Casey would visit the south side of Chisholm to play.
“Guys like Kochevar and the Janeziches lived on the south side of town,” Casey said. “None of us got in the gym, so they would tell me to come down to the projects because that’s where the hoop was.
“I was playing against football and hockey players. It was brutal basketball back then.
There was no such thing as a foul. That’s how we grew up. If I didn’t go to the south end of town, I had to shovel my driveway to shoot.”
There were seven seniors on the team. The rest included juniors, sophomores and a freshman.
“We were so deep,” Greg Stainiger said. “Our second string was as good as the varsity team. We pressured and rotated people steadily. It was a team effort. No one person dominated, and we had such a great bench.
“We all got along. We’d go fishing and hunting. We were close. The friendships were deep.”
One of those younger players was Paul McDonald, who was a freshman on the team.
“Having an opportunity as a young kid to be accepted by that group of seniors that knew where they wanted to go was great,” McDonald said. “Tim was our leader, no doubt about it.
“He was a ball handler that could score. He and Koch were guys that were going to take as far as we could go. We got confidence throughout the season, and that got us the state title.”
During that regular season, the Bluestreaks would go undefeated, beating Gilbert in triple overtime.
When district and section time rolled around, Chisholm beat Nashwauk-Keewatin, Cloquet and Orr, which was coached by Bill King, in the finals to make it to state.
“That was a major trip,” Kochevar said. “The first thing you do when you get off the bus is look straight up at the big building. All we looked at up here were red and white pines.”
At state, which was held at Williams Arena, the Bluestreaks beat Mound and Mahnomen in the first two rounds, then came a match up with Melrose for the title.
The Dutchmen were led by Mark Olberding.
“He was a man-child,” McDonald said. “He had a distinguished pro career.”
Stainigar agreed that Olberding was a handful.
“We played a 1-3-1 and had multiple people on him whenever he touched the ball,” Stainiger said. “It was man-against-boys. He was a big, solid guy. He was good.”
As the game was winding down, Chisholm was ahead by one, then Melrose scored to go ahead by one.
“In that game, with about a minute left, I was ball handling and one of the refs called me palming,” Casey said with a laugh. “Melrose scored, we came down and missed. I hacked Olberding, and he missed a one-and-one.”
On the Bluestreaks final possession of the game, Kochevar hit the game-winning shot to give the Bluestreaks that 53-52 win and the title.
There was some irony with that score.
“Mike was No. 53, and Olberding was No. 52,” McDonald said. “That’s crazy when you think about it. That’s how it ended up.”
When the team returned to the Curtis Hotel, the celebration had already started.
“Ron Novoselac was dancing on a table with the trophy,” McDonald said with a laugh. “There was a radio tape floating around with Dick Nordvold doing the game. Every time I hear that tape of Mike’s shot, Nordvold says, ‘I think I’m going to have a coronary.’ The place was crazy.”
Usually teams return home following their game, but at that time, the winner of Class A would take on the winner of Class AA on that next Monday for a true state championship.
In that game, Chisholm played Anoka. The Tornadoes coming away with the win.
Even so, the Bluestreaks had a time to remember.
“Who gets to go down to a tournament and spend seven days there,” Casey said. “The Curtis, the reporters, it was a whole-new experience for us down there. We were like kings down there.
“It was a sweet experience to be able to go down there. We loved that chance to play Anoka. It was a great run.”
On the trip home, the Bluestreaks had no idea what was waiting for them.
“The streets were lined with people,” Casey said. “You couldn’t get into the auditorium.”
During the welcome home, that play-by-play call of Nordvold came up again.
“Dick was the speaker,” Stainiger said. “We had taped the last 17 seconds, and that place went crazy. Everybody went berserk.”
To celebrate their achievement, the team got together at JD Hoyts in Minneapolis on Friday. A total of 12 of the 14 players will be making an appearance, including the student manager and three of the cheerleaders.
They will attend the Class A and AA championship games today, then they will have a dinner catered by Valentini’s, beginning at 4 p.m. at Mike Kohmrl’s house.
“We see each other here and there, but we’ve never seen everybody at the same time,” McDonald said. “We’re going to the site of the tournament on Saturday morning to walk around the reminisce.
“That’s the thing that hits home, the amount of time that has passed since that time, but some of the memories are so vivid. It puts everything into perspective, young kids from the range coming down now as senior citizens. Some of these guys haven’t been in that place for 50 years. It will be special to do this at the tournament.”
