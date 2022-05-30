CHISHOLM — As the Chisholm High School baseball team gets set for the Section 7A Playoffs, there’s one area on the team that Bluestreak coach Tim Provinzino isn’t concerned about — his pitching.
Chisholm is strong on the mound as it prepares for a Section 7A first-round contest against North Woods today, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Field in Ely.
Provinzino’s team finished the season with a 7-5 record and got the No. 5 seed in the tournament.
The Bluestreaks are on a two-game winning streak heading into post-season play.
“We progressed late in the season,” Provinzino said. “For how short it was, I wish we could have gotten more games in, but toward the end of last week, we won four-out-five.
“It was a good way to end the season.”
A lot of that had to do with pitching.
Jude Sundquist, Noah Sundquist, Sean Fleming and Dom Pascuzzi have been steadying influences on the mound.
“That’s the strongest part of our game,” Provinzino said. “With the bottom line being win your first game or go home, if we can get through our first game with any one of those guys, we’re going to advance.”
Offensively, that’s where Chisholm has struggled.
“We’ve been on and off there, not quite where we should be going into the playoffs,” Provinzino said. “That’s what it is right now. We have to put more balls in play because we’re striking out too much.
“That doesn’t help you.”
Defensively, that has gotten better as the season has progressed.
“We’ve been cutting down on our errors,” Provinzino said. “In the playoffs, if you give any team more than three outs, it’s probably going to cost you.”
The Bluestreaks just got done playing North Woods (4-13) last week, winning 5-2. Noah Sundquist had 18 strikeouts in the game.
“It was a tight game, but we got a good performance out of Noah,” Provinzino said. “If we don’t have a good performance on the mound, that levels the playing field right there. Their top-four guys got their money’s worth at the plate.”
Last year, Chisholm advanced into the Final Four with a younger team.
Not that they’re a year older, Provinzino is hoping for that same kind of scenario this season.
“Last year, the advantage we had was that they didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “They went out and played. Now that they have a taste of it, they know what it’s about. Hopefully, that will give them more confidence going into this.”
