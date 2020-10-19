Chisholm netters playing well, prepared to face Cherry squad

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School volleyball team has started 2-0 this season, and the Bluestreaks hope to keep it going this week.
Chisholm will try to make it three-in-a-row today when it travels to Cherry to take on the Tigers, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Cherry High School Gymnasium.
According to Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske, it’s no accident that the team has started with two-straight wins.
“It’s always good to start the season like that because it gets rid of the jitters some of the younger girls may have,” Pioske said. “They’ve been playing well together. Their momentum in the games, we’re hoping to keep that going into these games with Cherry and Virginia.”
Pioske said two areas, in particular, have carried Chisholm to those two wins.
“They’re doing well on defense and serve receive,” she said. “Having good passes helps us set up our offense, then we have strong hitters all the way around. It’s exciting for the team that they’re playing well.”
It also helps to have Abby Thompson in the front row.
“She’s playing well,” Pioske said. “She’s a strong hitter. She’s a senior, and she has gained more strength over the years, and you can tell that. She’s hitting the ball hard.”
If Thompson attracts most of the attention, that hasn’t seemed to faze the Bluestreaks at all.
“Some teams do, but we have to remind them that you can’t win with one player,” Pioske said. “Utilizing all of our other players is important.”
Those other hitters include Lola Huhta, Ava Silvestrini, Hannah Kne, Jade Wolfram and Olivia Hutchings.
Unfortunately for Pioske, Silvestrini and Kne will miss this contest.
“They have all done quite well when it comes to stepping up to the plate when they’ve needed to,” Pioske said. “Olivia has stepped up from the junior varsity and has done a good job filling in where she needs to.”
With two reliable starters out, it’s imperative that one or two of them must take over their hitting responsibilities.
“It’ll be a good test in terms of being able to adapt to changes in the lineup,” Pioske said. “The girls will be playing slightly different positions. If you lose players for a few days, or if someone falls ill, they must stay home.
“The girls know it, and they have been adjusting well to having to make changes on the fly.”
The Bluestreaks will be put to the test against a strong Cherry team.
“They have a strong program,” Pioske said. “I’m sure they’re scrappy on defense, and they have some good hitters in the front row. We have to make sure we’re reading them and reacting to what we need to do.
“As long as we’re moving our feet and getting to the ball, we’ll do fine. That’s the key — the defense has to be moving.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.