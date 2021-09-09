CHISHOLM — When the final horn went off during the Chisholm High School football teams’ game with International Falls, it was like a 100-pound boulder was lifted off the shoulders of the Bluestreaks.
That’s because Chisholm came away with a two-point victory over the Broncos to give Nick Milani his first win as Bluesteak coach.
Chisholm will try to make it two in a row when they travel to Cook to take on North Woods, beginning at 7 p.m.
“That felt good for everybody,” Milani said about the win. “What went right was our offense exploded for four touchdowns in the first half. That surprised me. What didn’t surprise me was that we scored 27 points.
“Just getting that taste of victory, that’s a huge step, not just for these guys, but for the program. That should give us some confidence. They should have a belief in themselves now.”
Dom Olson was responsible for those points. The first-year quarterback handled his position admirably in his first start.
“Dom impressed me,” Milani said. “I knew he was a tough kid, but the poise he showed surprised me a little bit in the first half.”
Milani will need that same kind of play from Olson against the Grizzlies.
“Their defense is fast and quick,” Milani said. “They fly at the ball. Hopefully, he can get the ball out quick to our skill guys in space.”
When North Woods has the ball, Milani expects to see one thing — TJ Chiabotti.
“They run the ball, and they run it hard,” Milani said. “TJ, they will run behind him all night. Our goal is stopping TJ. We have to make them to to someone else, or make them throw the ball.
“He’s going to get his yards, no matter what. We have to limit the big play.”
If the Bluestreaks handle this road game like last weeks’ road game, a 2-0 start could be in the cards.
“That was one of the parts that made me nervous last week, going to the Falls and sitting on a bus,” Milani said about being on the road. “We came out hot. Getting that win on the road should give us confidence no matter where we go.
“Winning again on the road would be huge, especially with North Woods being one of the top teams in the section,” Milani said. “Getting a win this week would be huge for us.”
