CHISHOLM — Coming off a 42-0 victory over Mille Lacs, the Chisholm High School football teams’ defense was the star of the show.
Bluestreak coach Nick MIlani is hoping that play carries over into today when Chisholm host Braham in a 7 p.m. contest at Joel Maturi Field.
Milani believes that performance catapults his team the rest of the season.
“Getting that shutout gave our defense a lot of momentum,” Milani said. “We had a lot of guys flying to the football. It seemed like on every tackle we had four or five blue jerseys around.
“We did a good job stopping the run, and we’ll have to do that this week.”
Chisholm is taking on a Bombers’ team that is 0-3 this season, but that doesn’t mean the Bluestreaks will be looking past them.
“Definitely not,” Milani said. “They’ve beaten up on us the last two years. We’re not looking at their record. We’ve been watching the tape, and they’re a good football team.”
The key will be stopping Braham’s quarterback.
“They run the ball well,” Milani said. “We have to keep an eye on their quarterback. He’s a good runner. He picks up big chunk plays on the ground. We’re making sure our line and linebackers stay focused on their backs, and our safeties keep an eye on the quarterback.”
The Bluestreaks’ offense might be chomping at the bit.
The Bombers have given up 97 points this season in those three games, so is it a chance for Chisholm to open things up on offense again?
“If we stay healthy and protect our quarterback, we’re looking to get some big plays early, and get on the board first,” Milani said. “We’ll try to stay balanced, but we were effective with the run last week, so we’re hoping that carries over into this week.
“We put those split backs on the field, and that extra guy in the backfield helped.”
It also helps that the Bluestreaks’ offensive line has been doing its job.
“The line has done a great job all year, especially in our last game,” Milani said.
Getting a second-straight home win would be critical for Chisholm.
“It’s an important game, to get two wins at home before going back on the road,” Milani said. “It was nice for the guys to have a routine. They get to go home after school, relax and play on our home field in front of our fans.”
