CHISHOLM — When the Chisholm High School boys basketball team went to Cherry last week, it was a team Bluestreak coach Jeremy Fleming didn’t recognize.
That’s because Chisholm did some things out of the ordinary and it snowballed on them as the Tigers came away with a big win.
The Bluestreaks have since put the pieces back together and that will be on display today when Chisholm hosts Deer River in a 7:15 p.m. Iron Range Conference contest on Bob McDonald Court.
With Deer River being the No. 1 QRF team in the section, the Bluestreaks must up their game to stay in the conversation for the 7A title.
“We went there, and we didn’t play,” Fleming said about the Cherry game. “It was unreal. Mentally, we weren’t in the game. I think we shot 35-percent from the floor, so that didn’t help either.”
The Warriors are 12-2 this season, having lost to Cherry and Crosby-Ironton.
Deer River is led by Ty Morrison, but he has plenty of help around him.
“Ty is a good, strong player,” Fleming said. “He sees the floor well, and he has good height. (Mikhail) Wakonabo might be back, too, so that will make them stronger. It’ll be interesting to see what they do.
“I don’t know if they will try to run with us, or use their height a little bit and go inside on us. All I know is it’s going to be a heck of a game.”
With a multidimensional team like the Warriors, defending them will pose some problems.
“Defensively, we have to try and hold the inside and not give up any easy buckets,” Fleming said. “On the other side of it, we can’t give up the three because they shoot that well.
“Nick (assistant coach Nick Milani) and I have a good game plan going in. They’re receptive to it. We’ve watched the game film, too, so everybody is on the same page. We’re prepared, so we’ll see what happens today.”
Offensively, Fleming will try to use all of his arsenal as well.
“We’re going to try and run a little bit, and see how they handle it,” he said.
As it stands now, the Warriors are No. 1, followed by Cherry, North Woods, Duluth Marshall and Chisholm.
The Bluestreaks need a win like this to move up in the rankings.
“We have to keep doing what we’re doing,” Fleming said. “We have to make sure we rebound well and not give them any second chances. They also have to be coachable. In the Cherry game, we weren’t focused.
“They were frustrated. We need to play better than we did against Cherry.”
