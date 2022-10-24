Chisholm’s Dominic Olson puts his head down and fights for extra yardage during a game in early October. The Bluestreaks open Section 7A play today, hosting North Woods at Joel Maturi, beginning at 6 p.m.
CHISHOLM — There’s no place like home, and the Chisholm High School football team gets the chance to taste some home cooking.
That’s because the Bluestreaks will be taking on North Woods in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 6 p.m. at Joel Maturi Field today.
Chisholm got the No. 4 seed, compared to the No. 5 seed for the Grizzlies, a team they beat 22-8 on Sept. 9.
“It’s nice to be at home,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “We’ve found some success at home (3-1), and it will be nice to play in front of the home crowd. It gives the guys an opportunity to stay in a routine, whether it’s going home after school, or to the locker room.
“Being at home is always better than being on the road.”
Chisholm has taken some big steps this season, which is all a part of the growing process.
“We’ve grown up a lot mature-wise,” Milani said. “We’ve had our successes, and we’ve taken some lumps, but now is the time to put it together and make a run.”
One area, in particular, has grown by leaps and bounds.
“Just being able to run the ball,” Milani said. “We had to improve upon that, and we’ve done a better job of that throughout the year.”
Milani is hoping that continues against the Grizzlies, who finished with a 2-6 mark this year.
That victory in early September doesn’t mean a thing now.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Milani said. “We’ve been stressing to the guys that that result doesn’t matter at this point. It’s a new season, a new playing field. They’re a physical team, that’s going to run the ball.
“We have to be ready to step up, fill holes and tackle. We have to finish plays, and hopefully, we’ll be playing on Saturday.”
As much as Milani likes running the ball, he still wants his offense balanced.
Quarterback Dominic Olson was injured in the Deer River game last weekend, but Milani said he’s ready to go against North Woods.
“It would be nice to run the ball early, then adjust where needed,” he said. “If we can run the ball effectively, that will, hopefully, ease him back into it, but he will be good to go.”
The Bluestreaks did get a home game last year, beating Braham, so Chisholm is used to this situation.
The atmosphere shouldn’t be too big for them.
“What we’ve seen leading up to this week, even after our game last Wednesday, they’re ready,” Milani said. “We’ll see if they can play up to their physical needs, but mentally, they’re ready to go.”
