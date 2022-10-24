ball1

Chisholm’s Dominic Olson puts his head down and fights for extra yardage during a game in early October. The Bluestreaks open Section 7A play today, hosting North Woods at Joel Maturi, beginning at 6 p.m.

 File

CHISHOLM — There’s no place like home, and the Chisholm High School football team gets the chance to taste some home cooking.

That’s because the Bluestreaks will be taking on North Woods in a Section 7A quarterfinal contest, beginning at 6 p.m. at Joel Maturi Field today.

