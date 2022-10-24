HIBBING — The Esko High School football team is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A, plus, the Eskomos are the No. 1 seed in Section 7AAA.
It will be a tall task, but the No. 8 seeded Hibbing High School football team will try to knock Esko off that high perch today when they take on Eskomos in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest, beginning at 5 p.m. in Esko.
The Bluejackets will have their work cut out for them, but that’s why they play the games. Nothing is guaranteed until 48 minutes run out on the clock.
“We have to go out and surprise them,” Hibbing coach Shaun Howard said. “No one expects us to win, so what do we have to do to change that? We have to do some things that may surprise them.
“Do some different things offensively. Defensively, do some different things. They’re a sound team, across the board. They have Division I athletes, Division II athletes. They’re a hard team to play against.”
In the first meeting between the two teams, Esko came away with a 76-6 victory.
That’s a lot of points to make up, but Howard and his coaching staff will try to changes things up for this game.
“We have to change the way we approached that game offensively and defensively,” Howard said. “It’s going to be tough. How do you take away some of their top athletes? It’s going to be how much we can limit their offense.
“How long can keep the ball is going to be the key.”
That means when the Bluejackets have the ball, they have to put some sustained drives together.
“How do you do that?” Howard said. “We have to try to do some different things we haven’t done in the past with them.”
If Hibbing wants to run some 10- to 13-play drives, the Bluejackets must win the battle at the line of scrimmage.
“This year has been hard when you lose your senior quarterback,” Howard said. “We’ve had a difficult time with it. Hopefully, we can keep on growing. Our offensive line needs to band together.
“That’s the common theme for today, banding together.”
It may not show in the wins and losses, but Howard has seen some growth this season.
“There’s always growth,” Howard said. “The kids are starting to see how much the weight room means this offseason, and buying into the off-season program. We’ve had groups buy in in the past, but not the entire team.
“The team is seeing this year how much buying in the entire team would be huge.”
Howard wants this team giving its best effort against a team that could possibly win the Class 3A title this season.
“I want them to go out and compete,” he said. “That’s going to be the biggest thing. We know they’re going to score. It’s going to be, ‘How can we limit how many times they score?’”
