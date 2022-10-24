ball2

Hibbing’s Thomas Hagen looks for an opening during the Bluejackets’ game with Aitkin last Wednesday. Hibbing opens 7AAA play today at Esko.

 File

HIBBING — The Esko High School football team is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A, plus, the Eskomos are the No. 1 seed in Section 7AAA.

It will be a tall task, but the No. 8 seeded Hibbing High School football team will try to knock Esko off that high perch today when they take on Eskomos in a Section 7AAA quarterfinal contest, beginning at 5 p.m. in Esko.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments