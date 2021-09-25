Chisholm escapes Braham late, 45-42

CHISHOLM — Even though the Braham High School football team was 0-3, Chisholm coach Nick Milani knew his team couldn’t take the Bombers lightly.
And even though the Bluestreaks jumped out to a 38-22 lead after three quarters, those words still proved out to be true.
Braham had a wild comeback in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to four, 38-34, but a cold-blooded 47-yard connection from Dom Olson to Ben Wegener proved to be the deciding points as Chisholm posted a 45-42 victory over the Bombers Friday at Joel Maturi Field.
What seemed to be an easy win for the Bluestreaks turned into a nail-biting affair.
“Braham made it a game,” Milani said. “I said going into the football game that Braham had a good football team. I don’t think their scores reflect what they are. We were in a similar situation in the Falls, and we learned from that.
“We finished the game.”
The first quarter should have been an inkling of what kind of game it was going to be.
After the Bombers fumbled the opening kickoff, it took Chisholm three plays to score as Wegener ran it over from eight yard outs to make it 7-0.
Braham made up for that by scoring on its next possession. Braden Grams rambled in from four yards out, then after the two-point conversion it was 8-7 Bombers.
The Bluestreaks took the ensuing kickoff and scored on a 25-yard scoring strike from Olson to Jude Sundquist and it was 14-8.
On the ensuing kickoff, Tepley picked up the ball at three, fumbled it twice, then raced 97 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-14.
Not to be outdone, Sundquist took the next kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown as Chisholm took a 21-14 lead.
It almost got crazy as Tepley almost broke away against, but this time, he only returned it 60-some yards, getting the ball inside Chisholm territory.
“I was having a heart attack on the sideline after the almost second kickoff return for touchdown,” Milani said. “It was the same thing against North Woods. We had a big first quarter against them, three or four big plays, high scores.
“We’re used to putting up points in the first quarter, but we’re giving up too many points in the first quarter as well.”
Chisholm did stop the Bombers after that second long Tepley kickoff return, then the Bluestreaks scored the only points of the second quarter when Wegener hauled in a 20-yard scoring strike from Olson.
Leading by 14 heading into the third quarter, Milani said they changed up some things offensively.
“We wanted to give Dom some quicker throws, to get the ball out quick,” Milani said. “Our biggest thing was to stop them. Our goal was to put up two scores, then we thought we could hold them. We had to put up more than that.”
The Bluestreaks did get the first points of the third quarter to make it 35-14 when July Abernathy caught a 17-yard scoring pass from Olson, but not even that was going to be enough points.
Tepley made sure of that.
The sophomore quarterback scored on a 15-yard run, but his best was yet to come.
Wangensteen would kick a 32-yard field goal to make it 38-22.
That’s when Tepley put the Bombers on his back.
He scored on a 51-yard run to start the fourth quarter and it was 38-28.
“We knew he was a good runner,” Milani said. “We knew we had to stop him. We were getting too deep into the backfield, and he made us pay.”
Needing to run some time off the clock with a prolonged drive, Chisholm went right back to the air, but Olson’s pass was intercepted by Grams, with 9:40 remaining in the contest.
Braham took advantage of that turnover, getting a 4-yard scoring from Grams to make it 38-34.
“We were having trouble running the ball against their defensive line,” Milani said. “Our offensive guys were sticking it out, but they were banged up badly. We tried to dink-and-dunk our way to a win.”
That’s when it looked like the Bluestreaks would put the game away.
On third down from the Braham 47-yard line, Olson dropped back and hit a streaking Wegener right up the middle of the field. He sprinted into the end zone making it 45-34.
“We had run that play earlier, and he had a big gain,” Milani said. “We knew their backers were cheating up too far up on the run. We knew it was open, we called it and we scored.”
True to form, Tepley led his team into Chisholm territory, then he broke away for a 35-yard scoring run, and after the two-point conversion, it was 45-42, with 2:54 remaining in the game.
The game got more interesting when the Bombers recovered their onside kick on the Bluestreak 48-yard line.
A holding penalty made it second-and-22, then it was third-and-21. After a gain of 10, it was fourth-and-11.
Tepley dropped back to pass and it was intercepted by Abernathy as Chisholm sealed the deal.
“That was the second game where we had to hold on,” Milani said. “These guys are resilient. They’re mentally tough. It should help us later in the season. If we need to win a close game, I think we can.”
It came down to a three-point victory, which rested on the leg of Wangensteen and his field goal late in the third quarter.
Milani knew that he had that weapon in his back pocket, and it paid off big time.
“We talked about that after the game,” Milani said. “Winning a three-point game with a field goal, that’s huge for us. I don’t think many teams have that.”
BHS 14 0 8 20 — 42
CHS 21 7 10 7 — 45
First Quarter:
C — Ben Wegener 8 run (Nathan Wangensteen kick)
B — Braden Grams 4 run (Jacob Tepley run)
C — Jude Sundquist 25 pass from Dom Olson (Wangensteen kick)
B — Tepley 97 kickoff return (run failed)
C — Sundquist 70 kickoff return (Wangensteen kick)
Second Quarter:
C — Wegener 20 pass from Olson (Wangensteen kick)
Third Quarter:
C — July Abernathy 17 pass from Olson (Wangensteen kick)
B — Tepley 15 run (Grams run)
C — Wangensteen 32-yard field goal
Fourth Quarter:
B — Tepley 51 run (run failed)
B — Grams 4 run (run failed)
C — Wegener 47 pass from Olson (Wangensteen kick)
B — Tepley 35 run (Tepley run)
Cherry 50
Ely 0
ELY — Beau Barry, Isaac Carpenter and Zach Carpenter all had two touchdown runs as the Tigers ran all over the Timberwolves Friday.
Cole Harrington also had a scoring run for Cherry (4-0).
CHS 30 6 14 0 — 50
EHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quater:
C — Isaac Asuma 13 run (Kaleb Rinerson run)
C — Beau Barry 2 run (Isaac Asuma run)
C — Zach Carpenter pass from Barry (Noah Asuma run)
C — Cole Harrington 1 run (run failed)
Second Quarter:
C — Carpenter pass from Barry (run failed)
Third Quarter:
C — Isaac Asuma 1 run (run failed)
C — Barry 35 run (Harrington run)
Fourth Quarter:
No scoring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.