CHISHOLM — Since Pam Pioske has been coaching the Chisholm High School girls basketball team, one win, in particular, has eluded her — beating Hibbing.
The Bluestreaks took care of that little detail getting 25 points from Hannah Kne en route to a 66-45 victory over the Bluejackets Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Needless to say, it was a good win for Chisholm.
“It’s been a long time, so this is exciting because Hibbing and Chisholm are rivals,” Pioske said. “It’s always a big game.”
It was close early on as Chisholm took an 11-7 lead, then the Bluestreaks hit the boards hard and extended that lead to nine, 22-13, with 5:59 left in the first half.
“We gave them way too many second-chance points,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “Offensive rebounds, a lot of the time, lead to open threes. That’s what happened. We lost some shooters. That starts with not boxing out and not getting rebounds.
“That killed us in the first half.”
When everything was said and done, Chisholm had a 28-18 lead at the half.
The other factor that led to that lead was the Bluestreaks’ press.
Hibbing committed numerous turnovers, which led to fastbreak points.
“Our press worked well,” Pioske said. “We had a couple of times where we weren’t covering the correct spots, but overall, they did a good job with their press. We’ve been pressing the last couple of teams we’ve played, and we’ve been successful at it.
“We knew pressing Hibbing was going to be tougher than the other teams we played.
“The fact that it was working and we were getting steals off of it, created a lot more energy and excitement for the girls. They felt good about themselves.”
Hibbing fell right into Chisholm’s trap.
The Bluejackets tried forcing passes, which were easily intercepted, and were quickly turned into points.
“We have to be a little more aggressive,” Hanson said. “We think it (a pass) is open right away, so we’re too quick to get it out of our hands to get someone else to get us out of trouble.
“We have to have the confidence that we can dribble, we can attack and reverse the ball. We started to notice that the opposite deep pass was open, but we forced it too many times, going too quick, trying to get it out of our hands.”
Kne was responsible for 10 of those points, then she started to light it up from the outside in the second half, adding 15 points to that total.
“Hannah has been in a little bit of a slump with her shooting,” Pioske said. “Her percentage has been in the 20-percent range lately, so I know she’s been frustrated. For her to shoot as well as she did, that will build her confidence.
“We hope that continues for the upcoming games. That makes a big difference.”
Hibbing did take care of the ball better in the second half, but the Bluejackets had hard time making shots, which affected their comeback attempt.
Even so, Hanson liked the way his team competed in the second half.
“The one thing I can say about this group is that they don’t stop,” Hanson said. “They play until the very end. I have a lot of respect for that. To come out here and battle like they did until the end, there’s a lot of positives we can take away from that.”
Also hitting double figures for Chisholm were Tresa Baumgard with 12 and Katie Pearson 10.
Emma Kivela had 21 for Hibbing.
HHS 18 27 — 45
CHS 28 38 — 64
Hibbing: Samantha Oles 2, Miriam Milani 3, Jorie Anderson 4, Emma Kivela 21, Deetra Davis 6, Katherine Toewe 9.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 10, Lola Huhta 4, Hannah Kne 25, Jordan Temple 7, Olivia Hutchings 6, Tresa Baumgard 12.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 8; Chisholm 15; Fouled Out: Pearson; Free Throws: Hibbing 10-18; Chisholm 4-9; 3-pointers: Milani, Kivela 3, Kne 5, Temple.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 3
Proctor 0
PROCTOR — The Bluejackets got goals from three different players en route to the shutout win over the Rails Thursday.
Brayden Boyer stopped 18 shots to get the shutout.
Broden Fawcett scored Hibbing/Chisholm’s first goal at 3:56 of the second period, then Drew Janezich tallied at 13:23 for a 2-0 lead.
Peyton Taylor scored just 50 seconds into the third period for the Bluejackets final goal of the game.
Proctor goaltender Sam Johnson had 26 saves.
HC 0 1 2 — 3
PHS 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. HC, Broden Fawcett (Keeghan Fink, Nathan Rude), 3:56; 2. HC, Drew Janezich (Peyton Taylor, AJ Lehman), 13:23.
Third Period — 3. HC, Taylor (Rude), :50.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 5-7-6—18; Proctor, Sam Johnson 12-6-8—26.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 5-10; Proctor 9-29, one misconduct.
Wednesday Result
Gentry Academy 5
Greenway 4
COLERAINE — The Stars scored three unanswered goals to erase a two-goal deficit to beat the Raiders at Hodgens-Berardo Arena Wednesday.
Bodie Jorgenson, Ezra Carlson, Jacques Villeneuve and Jace Kammeier all scored for Greenway as it took a 4-2 lead in the second period.
Brendon Hammer started the comeback with a goal at 10:06 of the second period to make it 4-3, then Barrett Hall and Peter Barber scored 1:18 and 11:22 of the third period finish the comeback.
Also scoring for the Stars were Reesen Shaw and Kaden Milles.
Finn Wilson started for Gentry Academy, stopping three shots in less than one period of work. Anthony Zolezzi had 20 saves.
Nathan Jurganson had 53 saves for the Raiders.
GA 2 1 2 — 5
GHS 3 1 0 — 4
First Period — 1. G, Bodie Jorgenson (Ezra Carlson, Jacques Villeneuve), pp, 2:26; 2. G, Carlson, 6:06; 3. GA, Reese Shaw (Nolan Hyland, Will Parkinson), 14:47; 4. G, Villeneuve, 15:37; 5. GA, Kaden Millies (Tyler Geyer, Barrett Hall), 16:57.
Second Period — 6. G, Jace Kammeier (Carter Cline, Coleman Groshong), 4:54; 7. GA, Brendon Hammer (Millies), 10:06.
Third Period — 8. GA, Hall (Wes Berg, Hyland), 1:18; 9. GA, Peter Barber, 11:22.
Goalie Saves — Gentry Academy, Finn Wilson 3-x-x—3; Anthony Zolezzi 6-5-9—20; Greenway, Nathan Jurgenson 11-19-23—53.
Penalties — Gentry Academy 4-8; Greenway 2-4.
