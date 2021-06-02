CHISHOLM — With the Chisholm High School baseball team being such a young squad, there’s nothing wrong with getting a little experience, especially in the playoffs.
That’s what the Bluestreaks are doing right now as they finished 1-1 on Tuesday, beating Deer River 4-3, then falling to Cherry 6-2.
Chisholm still has another chance to gain that much-needed experience today when it travels to Proctor to take on Cook County in a 2 p.m. third-round Section 7A contest.
Bluestreaks coach Tim Provinzino will never turn down a chance to play.
“It’s important,” he said. “You always want to play games. Getting to the second ro9und means we’ll get more experience in the playoffs. Every game these younger kids play, hopefully, down the road and in a meaningful game, they wil have experience because of it.”
Provinzino did say that his team was hot-and-cold Tuesday.
“Especially in the first game,” Provinzino said. “We didn’t make a lot of plays. We didn’t take advantage of the mistakes, but we won. In the second game, they showed up to play.
“Our pitching and defense were good, but the offense didn’t get that timely hit when we needed it.”
Being in close games is a good test for this bunch of Chisholm players.
“We had a rough week the last week of the season, but prior to that, we were in games that were close,” Provinzino said. “Going into today, we know we’ll be in tight games, no matter who we play. Hopefully, that will carry over.”
As far as the Vikings go, Provinzino said he doesn’t know much about them. Cook County beat Ely Tuesday, then lost to Silver Bay.
“Not knowing anything about them, we have to go up there and be ready to play from the first pitch until that last out is recorded,” Provinzino said. “It’s about getting off to a good start. That’s important in the playoffs.
“If we’re batting first, it would be nice to scratch a run across. A good start on defense would be a one, two, three inning, then come in and swing it.”
When it comes right down to it, it’s all about getting clutch hits with runners in scoring position.
“That’s what we’ve been missing,” Provinzino said. “They have to have the mindset to swing at the pitch they know they can hit. We have to be selective, but when they get that pitch, they have to hit it.
“That’s been our Achilles heel this year. We’ve had way too many strikeouts. Their plan of attack, I told them to swing the bat. It’s a mind set, going up there and putting their bats on the ball.”
No matter what happens, Provinzino is happy to still be playing.
“The way I look at it, there’s seven other teams playing right now,” Provinzino said. “We’re playing, so we may as well give it our best shot, win two games and playing next week.
“We have a chance to play. We’re still alive. We may as well make the best of the opportunity right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.