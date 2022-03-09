CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School boys basketball team is looking to keep their streaks alive.
The Bluestreaks have won four in a row and eight-of-their-last-nine games.
Chisholm is looking for its fifth-straight win today when the Bluestreaks host Wrenshall in a Section 7A first-round game, beginning at 6 p.m. on Bob McDonald Court.
According to Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming, his team is ready to go.
“At practice the other day, they were chomping at the bit because Wrenshall didn’t make it to our Christmas Tournament,” Fleming said. “Now, we get the chance to see what we can do.
“Hopefully, they will go out and do what they need to do. We’ve been working on stuff all year. We’re not changing anything now. We’ll see how they handle it.”
Chisholm is 18-5 and seeded No. 6, while the Wrens are 12-12 and seeded No. 13.
With that said, Fleming knows his team can’t take Wrenshall lightly.
“They have outside shooting,” Fleming said. “I’ve seen some games this year, just looking at their scores, they can put up some points. We have to make sure that we play big in the middle.
“We have to rebound. Wrenshall is quick on the edges, so if we can slow them down with our press a little bit and cause some turnovers, we’ll be OK.”
Rebounding will be a key because it will allow Chisholm to do what it does best — run.
“Rebounding and transition is going to be big,” Fleming said. “Getting out in transition is going to be huge, especially for confidence at the beginning of the game. If we can cause some turnovers right away, that’s going to be big.
“We’ll see how things go.”
The Bluestreaks will also turn up the pressure defense in order to get some easy buckets.
“Defense is going to be big all of the way through the tournament,” Fleming said. “If we can play good defense, just get a hand in that passing lane, good things are going to happen.”
The one other thing that bodes in the Bluestreaks’ favor is their balance.
Fleming doesn’t rely on just one player to score. Jude Sundquist, Noah Sundquist, July Abernathy, Nathan Showalter and Sean Fleming can fill up the basket at any one time during the game.
“They’re playing great,” Fleming said. “They’re prepared for the tournament. I told them that it’s up to them as to what they want to accomplish. We’ll see what they do in the next few games.”
