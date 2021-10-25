CHISHOLM — An impressive performance by freshman Noah Sundquist against Deer River, Chisholm High School football coach Nick Milani has a decision to make.
Sunquist had to replace starting quarterback Dom Olson against the Warriors when Olson became ill during the day last Wednesday.
Sundquist handled the job admirably even in a 39-23 loss.
Milani isn’t sure what’s going to happen today when the No. 4 seeded Bluestreaks open the Section 7A playoffs against No. 5 seed Braham, beginning at 6 p.m. at Joel Maturi Field, but he might have an ace-in-the-hole.
Milani might be able to play a two-quarterback system if Olson is healthy enough to return to the lineup.
That could, hopefully, make the difference in the first-round playoff contest.
“I don’t know yet if he’ll be back, so that’s still up in the air,” Milani said. “We have different game plans for them, but now, they have tape on Noah. They both throw the ball well, so it might be a big adjustment for them.
“Not knowing is always a big adjustment.”
If Sundquist has to go, Milani said his team shouldn’t miss a beat.
“He was tough against Deer River,” Milani said. “That’s the best defense we’ve seen all year, and he hung there. Being such a young kid, his toughness impressed me the most, but in terms of the playbook, it’s definitely a dropoff to what we can call, and what he can run.
“We’ve talked about that already. We might use that two-quarterback system. We’ve been working with both of them there with their different skill sets.”
Neither Olson or Sundquist have playoff experience, but Milani doesn’t think that will be a factor in the way they play.
“We’ve been in their ears about not changing anything,” Milani said. “It’s a playoff game, so we’ve been telling them to just play their games.”
The two teams met in September in Chisholm, and Bluestreaks came away with a 45-42 victory.
Chisholm didn’t have any problems moving the ball, but the Bluestreaks did have a tough time trying to stop Bombers’ sophomore quarterback Jacob Tepley.
He scored three rushing touchdowns and had a kickoff return for a score.
“The key is containing their quarterback,” Milani said. “He’s a good runner. We have to make sure we contain him and stay home defensively. We were out of place on defense.
“He’s a good athlete and quick. We’re getting some guys back defensively, so that should help.”
Milani is hoping his second-half defense against Deer River shows up for this game. After giving up 39 points in the first half to the Warriors, the Bluestreaks didn’a give up a point to Deer River in the second half.
“That first half got away from us, but we made adjustments and play a good game in the second half,” Milani said. “We have to have that same defensive mindset that we had in the second half of that game.
“We moved some guys around, and we’re going to stick with that going into our game with Braham. We can’t let them score like they did in our last meeting.”
Offensively, Chisholm got three touchdowns from Ben Wegener and two from Jude Sundquist in that first meeting, and one from July Abernathy. Nathan Wangensteen kicd a field goal in that game as well.
“We’ve put in some different looks since we played them,” Milani said. “I’m sure they’ve seen that on film, but hopefully, those looks keep them guessing.”
