Chiabotti's 29 lead North Woods past MI-B, 72-66

MOUNTAIN IRON -- TJ Chiabotti led all scorers with 28 points (including six 3-pointers) to lead North Woods past Mountain Iron-Buhl, 72-66.
The Rangers’ Asher Zubich went toe-to-toe with Chiabotti with a 25-point effort, while MI-B’s Nikolas Jesch dropped in 18. Darius Goggleye added 14 for the Grizzlies and Sean Morrison chipped in with 11.
MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said his team got off to a slow start and fell behind 14-0 to begin the game.”North Woods came out with a lot of energy.’’
The Rangers battled back to tie the game at 61-61, but the Grizzlies made big plays down the stretch to secure the victory, he added.
What was behind the MI-B rally to tie the game?
Buffetta said his team regained its composure and started making things happen.
Saturday night’s game marked the MI-B’s last home game for the team and its lone senior Lukas Madson.
“We couldn’t ask for a better leader,’’ Buffetta said. “He is a great kid and a perfect teammate.’’
MI-B (7-10) and North Woods (12-5) now await the seedings for next week’s Section 7A Tournament. The tourney begins Tuesday with a pair of play-in games, while the first round is set for Thursday. All games are played at the high seed this year. The seedings will be determined on Sunday.
North Woods 44 28 -- 72
Mountain Iron-Buhl 35 31 -- 66
NW: Darius Goggleye 14, Jared Chiabotti 7, TJ Chiabotti 29, Davis Kleppe 3, Alex Hartway 8, Sean Morrison 11. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, TJ Chiabotti 6, Kleppe 1. Free throws: 6-12. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Goggleye.
MI-B: Asher Zubich 25, Mason Clines 8, Jeffrey Kayfes 3, Josh Holmes 7, Nikolas Jesch 18, MiCaden Clines 3, Lukas Madson 2. 3-pointers: Asher Zubich 3, Kayfes 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 4, Mi. Clines 1. Free throws: 8-12. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
