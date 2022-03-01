COOK — North Woods’ senior TJ Chiabotti hit an impressive milestone on Monday night, passing 2,000 career points in the Grizzlies’ 93-49 win over Carlton.
Chiabotti needed 11 to hit the mark and finished the contest with 16 points.
Sean Morrison led the Grizzlies in the win with 18. Jake Panichi added 16 and Jonah Burnett finished with 15.
Sam Ojibway led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Luuke Korpela finished with 18 points.
North Woods will close out their regular season on Friday when they play host to Deer River. A full story on Chiabotti and his accomplishment will be featured in the Mesabi Tribune in the coming week.
CHS 18 31 — 49
NW 61 32 — 93
Carlton: Jack Korpela 2, Gavin LaBrassuer 1, Sam Ojibway 22, Luuke Korpela 18, Noah Olsen 6; Three pointers: Ojibway 2; Free throws: 5-10; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 8, TJ Chiabotti 16, Davis Kleppe 5, Erik Aune 2, Bryce Chosa 7, Jonah Burnett 15, Jake Panichi 16, Alex Hartway 6, Sean Morrison 18; Three pointers: T. Chiabotti 3, Kleppe 1, Chosa 1, Burnett 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Duluth Marshall 76
Eveleth-Gilbert 62
At Duluth, the Golden Bears got strong performances from numerous players Monday night, but they couldn’t keep up with the sharpshooting of Duluth Marshall’s Jasper Timm and Brooks Johnson as the Hilltoppers downed E-G 76-62.
Johnson finished with 31 points and five made threes while Timm had 27 points and seven threes to dominate for Marshall.
The Golden Bears were led by Will Bittmann’s 21 points. AJ Roen added 18, all from three-point land and Carter Mavec chipped in with 13.
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Chisholm on Thursday to close out the regular season.
DM 45 32 — 76
EG 31 31 — 62
Duluth Marshall: Jasper Timm 27, Ben Bergeron 8, Mason Boor 4, Brooks Johnson 31, Alex Johnson 6; Three pointers: Timm 7, Johnson 5; Free throws: 10-12; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 13, AJ Roen 18, Carter Flannigan 4, Jaden Lang 4, Will Kemp 2, Will Bittmann 21; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 6; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
