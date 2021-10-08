COOK — The North Woods football team got another monster performance from TJ Chiabotti Thursday night as they cruised past Mille Lacs 56-11.
Chiabotti ran the ball 12 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns and hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Ty Fabish to lead the Grizzlies. However, it was Jared Chiabotti that got the North Woods scoring started in the first quarter as the junior had an impressive night of his own.
The Grizzlies went up 6-0 on the Raiders in the first quarter with Fabish hitting Jared Chiabotti for the 23-yard touchdown pass. Not satisfied with just six points in the first, North Woods piled it on with 30 points in the second quarter to go up big heading into halftime.
TJ Chiabotti scored his first touchdown of the night in the second frame on a 45-yard run that put his team up 14-0 after Fabish hit Erik Aune on the two-point conversion pass. North Woods went up 20-0 as Chiabotti added another rushing touchdown to his statline, this one from 37 yards out.
The Grizzlies continued the offensive onslaught with Fabish hitting Auen from 23 yards out for their fourth touchdown of the night. TJ Chiabotti ran in the conversion to make it 28-0. North Woods capped off their first half scoring with Fabish connecting with TJ Chiabotti for the 49-yard score. Fabish then found Jared Chiabotti on the two-pointer to makei t 36-0 heading into the half.
The Grizzlies continued to pile on the points in the third quarter with TJ Chiabotti scoring again on the ground, this time from 43 yards out. Olin Nelson pickled up the two-pointer for North Woods after bringing down a pass from Fabish. Fabish then found Davis Kleppe for the 37-yard touchdown pass later in the third to make it 50-0 in favor of the home team.
Mille Lacs put together their most successful drive of the game on the ensuing possession and capped it off with a two-yard touchdown run from Daniel Miller. Miller ran in the conversion to get the Raiders on the board, but North Woods responded in kind on the ensuing kickoff with Jared Chiabotti hauling in a 90-yard kickoff return to make it 56-8.
That score held into the fourth before Mille Lacs tacked on three more late as Finn Scheidweiler nailed a 25-yard field goal to put the final score at 56-11.
Aside from TJ Chiabotti’s massive statline, the Grizzlies were aided by Ty Fabish’s 8-12, 143 yard, four touchdown night. Jared Chiabotti finished with 74 yards and one touchdown combined on the ground and in the air and tacked on another 100 yards and a touchdown in return yards.
The Raiders were led by Miller who picked up 144 yards and a touchdown on 26 touches.
North Woods (4-2) will host Mesabi East on Friday.
ML 0 0 8 3 — 11
NW 6 30 20 0 — 56
First Quarter
NW: Jared Chiabotti 23 pass from Ty Fabish (run failed)
Second Quarter
NW: TJ Chiabotti 45 run (Erik Aune pass from Fabish)
NW: T. Chiabotti 37 run (pass failed)
NW: Aune 23 pass from Fabish (T. Chiabotti run)
NW: T. Chiabotti 49 pass from Fabish (J. Chiabotti pass from Fabish)
Third Quarter
NW: T. Chiabotti 43 run (Olin Nelson pass from Fabish)
NW: Davis Kleppe 37 pass from Fabish (run failed)
ML: Daniel Miller 2 run (Miller run)
NW: J. Chiabotti 90 kickoff return (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
ML: Finn Scheidweiler 25 field goal
