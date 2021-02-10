INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The North Woods boys’ basketball team got a strong performance out of TJ Chiabotti Tuesday night as they downed International Falls on the road, 78-68.
Chiabotti led all scorers in the contest with 35 points, 25 of which came in the second half. Chiabotti also went a near-perfect 11-12 at the free throw line in the second half to help fuel the Grizzlies offense. Darius Goggleye chipped in for North Woods with 13 points.
Riley Larson paced the Broncos in the loss with 21 points. Cullen Rein added 20 and Knute Boerger finished with 14.
North Woods (6-1) will travel to Mesabi East on Friday.
NW 38 40 — 78
IF 25 43 — 68
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 13, Jared Chiabotti 8, TJ Chiabotti 35, Davis Kleppe 7, Brenden Chiabotti 6, Jonah Burnett 3, Alex Hartway 2, Sean Morrison 4; Three pointers: T. Chiabotti 1, Kleppe 1, Burnett 1; Free throws: 15-22; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Hartway.
International Falls: Knute Boerger 14, Bryant Koenig 2, Riley Larson 21, Tucker Budris 3, Cullen Rein 20, Jett Tomczak 8; Three pointers: Boerger 1; Free throws: 15-23; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
