COOK — On Feb. 28, North Woods senior TJ Chiabotti hit a milestone that has never been done before in the state of Minnesota.
In the Grizzlies’ 91-52 win over Carlton, Chiabotti passed 2,000 career points for North Woods. Coupled with his football accomplishments over the last several years, Chiabotti is now the first Minnesota prep athlete to ever record 5,000 career rushing yards on the football field and 2,000 career points on the basketball court.
Much like when he was named as a finalist for Mr. Football this past season, Chiabotti said the attention for his newest accomplishment has to be shared with his teammates.
“It was a lot of hard work in the offseason to get there,” Chiabotti said after the Grizzlies recent win over Deer River. “I have to give the most credit to my teammates because they set me up for so many of the points. The credit has to go to all of them over the years.”
North Woods head coach Will Kleppe said 2,000 points puts Chiabotti in illustrious company when it comes to the leading scorers in Grizzlies boys history.
“Cade Goggleye is up there with 2,126 so TJ hitting that just makes it so impressive because it takes an incredible amount of work. His success on the court speaks for itself and he’s never going to be the player that goes out there and blows his own horn.”
On being the first to reach 2,000 points and 5,000 rushing yards, Kleppe said there’s almost no one to compare him to after reaching such a milestone.
“You don’t see that because it’s either one sport or the other but TJ puts in the work for every sport he plays during the offseason and works even harder when he’s in-season. The kid is just a great student-athlete and we’re so very proud of him. We’re proud to be a part of his high school career. At the end of the day, it’s all his hard work that got it done.”
Speaking for himself, Chiabotti knows that level of success comes from working day-in and day-out.
“It’s a cool accomplishment and crazy to think it’s never been done before. It’s definitely a lot of hard work and you have to come in and work at it every single day. You have to be committed towards whatever you’re doing, no matter what sport it is.”
North Woods closed out the regular season on Friday with a 78-75 win over Deer River. The win helped the Grizzlies secure the No. 2 seed in the upcoming section tournament. On what that win means for the team, Chiabotti says it should give them a boost heading into the postseason.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence. They’re a tough team. They had a similar record as us and we wanted to go out there and compete with them and try to win.
“We want to be playing good team basketball in the playoffs. Passing well and definitely playing defense are the most important. The scoring will come off of our defense.”
Chiabotti led the Grizzlies in the win over the Warriors with 30 points. While North Woods has proven to be solid all across the lineup this season, Kleppe says Chiabotti’s past experience could help the team make a push deep into the playoffs.
“He just has that experience,” Kleppe said. “He’s the last guy who played on the 2019 team so he’s had those big games and been on the big stage. I don’t think anything can rattle him and he’s the guy his teammates look to in tight games and I thought he did a fantastic job of that [against Deer River].”
With so much success in both sports, Chiabotti said it’s sometimes difficult to pick a favorite sport, but ultimately, his heart lies with football when it comes to his future after high school.
“It does kind of make it hard to choose but ever since I’ve been little, football has been my favorite sport and that’s the one I want to keep playing in college.”
Despite being his basketball coach, Kleppe feels it’s the right fit for his star guard.
“I can’t deny what he does on the football field. He works hard at both but you can tell he really loves the game of football and he loves the physical contact of it all. He’s fantastic at all of it.”
—
North Woods opens their playoff run at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. They’ll take on No. 18 Cook County.
