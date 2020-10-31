CHISHOLM — Chisholm High School football coach Nick Milani knew it was coming — TJ Chiabotti to the right,to the left and up the middle.
The Bluestreaks tried their best to slow down the North Woods running back, and at times, they did so, but Chiabotti made his presence felt with authority.
The Grizzly junior rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead North Woods to a 38-6 victory over Chisholm Friday at Joel Maturi Field.
Aside from Chiabotti, North Woods coach Joel Anderson said his team played a good game.
“They played hard,” Anderson said. “We were missing a couple of guys, but we showed how deep we can be as a football team. They took no plays off, and they followed the game plan perfectly.”
The plan offensively was to give Chiabotti the ball. He ran 27 times on the night.
There were times when the Bluestreaks bottled Chiabotti up, but they couldn’t contain him for 48 minutes.
“We had a handful of nice plays where we hit him in the backfield and took him down as a team effort, but he got his yards,” Milani said. “He got his touches, and he found the end zone.”
Chiabotti’s first touchdown came during the middle of the first quarter on a 10-yard run, at the end of the quarter, he ran one in from two yards to make it 14-0.
Milani and his coaching staff tried to make adjustments but to no avail.
“We were switching our defensive ends around a little bit to the wide side of the field to try and limit that a little bit,” Milani said. “We went to a five-man front a couple of times to penetrate at the line.
“He’s a good football player. He made plays. He’s a stud.”
Anderson agreed.
“He’s a phenomenal back,” Anderson said. “There’s not a person in Section 7 that doesn’t TJ is a great back, he’s going to get the ball and rightfully so. Our line did a fantastic job of opening holes.
“He finds it, he gets through it and he doesn’t quit.”
Chiabotti scored his third touchdown in the second quarter on a 24-yard run as the Grizzlies took a 22-0 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, quarterback Ty Fabish connected with Erik Aune on a 20-yard scoring strike to make it 30-0, then Jake Pinichi scored on a 3-yard run to make it 38-0.
Through it all, the Grizzlies remained focused, which Anderson was pleased to see.
“We’ve had a couple of third quarters where we didn’t play well,” Anderson said. “I was happy that we put together four-strong quarters tonight.”
Chisholm was finally able to get on the board in the fourth quarter as Bryce Warner scored on a 1-yard run, but other than that, the Bluestreaks couldn’t get anything going.
“We had too many penalties that haven’t happened all year,” Milani said. “I don’t think we had a false start going into the game, but we had four or five false starts, illegal formations, or illegal shifts.
“That was frustrating, but North Woods plays tough. They’re a good team all-around.”
NW 14 8 16 0 — 38
CHS 0 0 0 6 — 6
First Quarter:
NW — TJ Chiabotti 10 run (pass failed)
NW — Chiabotti 1 run (Chiabotti run)
Second Quarter:
NW — Chiabotti 24 run (Chiabotti run)
Third Quarter:
NW — Erik Aune 20 pass from Ty Fabish (pass good)
NW — Jake Pinichi 3 run (Chiabotti run)
Fourth Quarter:
C — Bryce Warner 1 run (kick falled)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.