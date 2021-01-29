Cherry upsets No. 3 Northland, 68-66

CHERRY — Jordan Christianson and his Tigers had four straight days of practice to get ready to face undefeated Northland — the No. 3-ranked team in the state.
The work paid off as Cherry pulled out a 68-66 upset of the visiting Eagles.
How did the Tigers make it happen?
“Thirty-six minutes of hard work,’’ Christianson said after the game.
That included intense defense that netted numerous steals and rebounding that gave the home team several second-chance baskets.
The teams stayed within five points of each other all night long and neither one was going to back down when it came to crunch time.
Cherry’s Isaac Asuma tied the game at 62-62 with 3:30 to play on a nice driving floater, but Northland’s Alec Wake answered right back with a 3-pointer for a 65-62 Eagles lead.
The Tigers roared back with a Mason Perkovich driving layup that left him laying on the court and a bucket from Iziac Martin down low, which put the home team back on top, 66-65 with about 90 seconds to go.
After a Northland miss, the Tigers fought for three rebounds before Zach Carpenter grabbed the rock and put it back in for a 68-65 lead. A Northland free throw made it 68-66 and they had a chance to go ahead or tie with 17.7 seconds to play after a held ball went their way.
However, Asuma stepped in front of a pass, which sealed the game. Northland had a long, last-minute 3-point attempt, which was off the mark.
The win set off a celebration on the court and in the stands.
The locker room was equally jubilant, according to Christianson.
“I really just got in the locker room and gave them a good old Kevin Garnett scream,’’ he said. “I gave them a big yell and got them going. I told them this is why we work so hard. This is why we have two-a-days. This is why our practices are as intense as they are.’’
Going into the game, Christianson expected the Eagles would come up with a couple 10-0 or 10-2 runs and his team would have to respond. Those runs never happened in the extremely tight contest.
He credited his entire team for putting together a complete game.
“They played hard in the first half, finished it off in the second half.’’
That hasn’t always been the case with a couple games where the Tigers had only one good half. “It was really good just to get the full 36 minutes in.’’
The full-game effort was needed as the Eagles poured in 14 3-pointers, which were always answered by Cherry — both offensively and defensively.
“There was no let up. Our reserves came in and played great. It was a big spot for them against the No. 3 team in state. They came ready to play. They stayed within the offense, let the game come to them’’ and knew their rotations on defense.
Asuma led the Cherry offense with 26 points, which helped offset the 3-pointers.
Perkovich, meanwhile, put in 11 points that came at critical times and defended with a purpose.
“Isaac’s the straw that stirs the drink,’’ Christianson said, but Perkovich’s defense and overall athleticism is a big part of what the team is able to do.
The 3-pointers were expected, but the coach continued to assure his players during timeouts.
“Stay the course, stay the course, stay the course’’ was his message.
Even in his pregame speech, Christianson knew his team was prepared. “We’re ready,’’ he told them. “There’s nothing else we can do. We’re ready.’’
He was right as his players pulled off the improbably upset.
Northland was led by Alec Wake with 18 points and Aiden Carlson with 15.
Cherry (3-1) plays at Eveleth-Gilbert Thursday.
Northland 33 33 — 66
Cherry 30 38 — 68
N: Harris Carlson 5, Nolan Carlson 10, Carson Johnson 1, Aiden Carlson 15, Alec Wake 18, Liam Wake 10, Nathan Johnson 7. 3-pointers: H. Carlson 1, N. Carlson 2, A. Carlson 5, A. Wake 4, L. Wake 2. Free throws: 12-14. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 6, Isaac Asuma 26, Noah Asuma 9, Sam Serna 4, Iziac Martin 8, Zach Carpenter 4, Mason Perkovich 11. 3-pointers: Staples 2, I. Asuma 2, N. Asuma 1, Sam Serna 1, Perkovich 1. Free throws: 7-14. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Martin.
North Woods 108,
Bigfork 57
At Cook, TJ Chiabotti led all scorers with 21 points as the Grizzlies rolled past Bigfork, 108-57.
The balanced North Woods scoring attack included 17 points from Darius Goggleye, 14 from Brenden Chiabotti and 12 from Jared Chiabotti.
The Huskies were paced by Jared Lovdahl with 19 and Jhace Pearson with 17.
North Woods (4-1) hosts Littlefork-Big Falls on Feb. 5.
Bigfork 33 25 — 57
N. Woods 58 50 — 108
B: Jackson Lovdahl 10, Jared Lovdahl 19, Dylan Elhardt 4, Caden Kellinen 3, Bradley Haley 4, Jhace Pearson 17. 3-pointers: Jackson Lovdahl 2, Jared Lovdahl 1, Pearson 3. Free throws: 15-20. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Kellinen.
NW: Darius Goggleye 17, Jared Chiabotti 12, TJ Chiabotti 21, Davis Kleppe 9, Brenden Chiabotti 14, Jonah Burnett 6, Jake Panichi 5, Alex Hartway 7, Erik Aune 9, Sean Morrison 8. 3-pointers: TJ Chiabotti 1, Kleppe 1, B. Chiabotti 1, Burnett 2, Hartway 1, Aune 1. Free throws: 13-17. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
