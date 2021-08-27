Cherry to christen new field for 2021 season

CHERRY — The Cherry High School football team hasn’t been able to play at home for a couple of seasons now, but that’s all about to change.
The Tigers will be christening a new field when the 2021 season begins, and that should go a long way in determining the success of the team this year.
“It’s going to be nice,” Cherry coach Jason Marsh said. “It’s nice that we have a game field and a practice field. It’s still a work in progress, but we need to be at home. It’ll be nice not making that hike to the town hall for practice and to Mountain Iron-Buhl for games.
“It’ll be nice having fans in the stands, with no limits on attendance. It’ll be nice to have a good, old-fashioned football game in Cherry on a Friday night.”
The product on the field should be A1 as well.
With seniors Beau Barry, Zach Carpenter, Sam Serna, Nick Serna, Payton Witscher, Cole Harrington and Blaine Fleetwood, who is coming off an injury, Marsh has a solid group leading this team.
“More than any other sport, you have to rely on your seniors,” Marsh said. “Most of these guys were starters last year. We return most of our starters on both sides of the ball.
“You only go as far as your senior class leads them.”
Barry will be the signal caller.
“It’s important to have Beau back this year,” Marsh said. “He knows the offense, so we can speed it up a lot instead of teaching him the whole offense. There’s the old adage that if you have a line and a quarterback, you can do a lot of stuff.”
Having a veteran at quarterback will allow Marsh to run a quick offense, but there’s one area the Tigers must improve upon.
“Our goal is to improve our passing game,” Marsh said. “We were not a good passing team last year. That’s a point of emphasis this year. We want to pass a lot more and better this year.”
Joining those seniors will be juniors Jake Koskela, Alex Bielejeski, Andrew Bielejeski, Caleb Rinerson, Evan Graves and Wes Helms, along with sophomores Ty Sikkila and Andrew Staples.
With seven returning starters on both sides of the ball, including some beef up front, there are high expectations this season.
“It’s our goal to live up to the expectations and have a successful season,” Marsh said. “We’re cautiously optimistic. We have four of our five starters back on the offensive line, so that’s a good starting point.”
The one concern is the Tigers’ schedule.
“On paper, we should be better, but our schedule is more difficult this year,” Marsh said. “That’s why you line up and play the games. We have high expectations, but the road in front of us is a difficult one.
“It’s what you’re putting into it. We won’t worry about the wins and losses at the beginning of the season. We’ll worry about the things we can control — our effort, attitude and execution.”
