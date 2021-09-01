CHERRY — The last time a football game was played in Cherry was 2014.
The Tigers didn’t have a program for some of those years, then they played at Mountain Iron-Buhl the past two seasons.
That all ends today when Cherry takes on Ogilivie, beginning at 7 p.m. at Tom Koskela Memorial Field.
It’s going to be an exciting night of football for Coach Jason Marsh and his team.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Marsh said. “It doesn’t feel like we’re quite there yet, but I’m excited to have a varsity football game played at Cherry.”
The product on the field is untested, but Marsh said he found out a lot last week in Cherry’s scrimmages.
“You never know 100-percent what you’re going to get, but we found out some stuff, especially with team personnel. We’re in a good spot, but you never truly know until you play that first one.”
What stuck out the most last weekend?
“Our defense looked much better so that’s a positive,” Marsh said. “Offensively, we looked more balanced. The big question mark was about the young guys and if they would be able to step up.
“We have a few guys who were able to fill spots that we lost to graduating seniors. We also moved the ball better through the air. We want to do more of that this year, so I’m cautiously optimistic.”
The Tigers are getting a good test right out of the blocks against the Lions.
“They’re going to be good,” Marsh said. “They’ve had some good teams in recent years. They’re well-coached. This is going to be a good measuring stick to see where we’re at against them.”
Marsh expects to see Ogilvie run mostly off tackle and counter plays.
“They also have an effective play-action pass and jet sweep,” he said. “They have different personnel, but we’ve told our guys to not worry about what they’re doing. WE have to stay home and do our job.
“If we do that, we should be OK.”
Marsh wants to see a more-balanced offense against the Lions.
“That’s a point of emphasis this year,” Marsh said. “If we can do that, it’ll open up both the passing and running games more than last year.”
