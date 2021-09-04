Cherry Tigers in transition in 2021

CHERRY — The Cherry High School volleyball team will be a team in transition during the 2021 season.
Tiger coach LeAnn Adkisson lost a lot of firepower to graduation last year, so she’ll have to find hitters to replace the number of kills the team lost as the 2021 season gets set to begin.
“We are losing a lot of good, peppy, hard-working girls,” Adkisson said. “Having leaders on the court, we need these girls to take charge. That’s what I’m looking for this year is someone to step up and be the new leader.
“We’re working on finding everybody’s place right now. We’re waiting this year to see who’s going where. We haven’t figured that out yet.”
One of those leaders will be senior setter Lauren Staples.
“Lauren is a huge asset,” Adkisson said. “She is a true leader, both on and off the court. She is a great student, a great athlete. She’s crucial to have on the team. She’s great for the younger girls to look up to.”
The other seniors are Abby Rinerson and Oryann Trucano.
“Our seniors need to step up as leaders,” Adkisson said. “They need to be confident in what they’re doing, and be aggressive. If they can do that, we’ll have a good season. We have Oryann returning.
“She was one of our best hitters last year, so it’ll be nice to have her on the court leading us in hitting.”
The junior class is composed of Isabella Baasi, Hailey Greenly, Katelyn Marks, Angie Haverkamp and Claire Cushman, along with sophomores Brooke Rinerson, Harmony Aikey and Faith Zganjar.
The hitting won’t mean a thing unless Adkisson’s team can serve receive and pass.
“I’m hoping to see consistency and confidence,” Adkisson said “Serve receive is crucial, every coach knows that. We work at it. We do the best we can, constantly looking up drills to learn how to teach it. It’s a tricky concept.
“We have an OK group of girls when it comes to passing. We have to work on it to get consistent. That’s the key right now. We lost our libero, but we have another libero ready to go, but I’m trying her in the front row as well. We’re trying to figure it out.”
Adkisson isn’t quite sure where the Tigers can finish in the section. After playing a limited schedule last year, Cherry will see more teams in the area this year.
That will give Adkisson more of a read on her teams’ chances of success.
“It’s hard to tell this year,” Adkisson said. “Last year, we didn’t get to see a lot of teams, and even when we did play teams, they were missing half of their players, or we were missing half of our players.
“We haven’t seen the teams in two years, so we’ll see how it goes. A lot can change in two years.”
