Cherry starts State run today

CHERRY — When the 2021 softball season started, Cherry High School softball coach Darrell Bjerklie saw an inexperienced team ready to grow.
That growth would determine how far the Tigers could advance this season, so he and assistant coach Scott Sauter set forth a plan to achieve that ultimate success.
That plan worked to perfection.
Cherry exceeded their coaches’ expectations and will now play in the State Class A Tournament, beginning today against Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian at 3 p.m., at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
The 21-3 Tigers, who are seeded fifth in the tournament, are making their first state appearance since 2016 against the 19-3 and No. 4 seeded Flying Dutchmen.
“The key we’ve seen is steady improvement throughout the year,” Bjerklie said. “From where they were at the beginning of the year to where they are now, it’s a huge improvement in all three phases of the game.
“That’s what they have to continue doing, and we still don’t believe they’ve played their best game yet. It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to do it.”
It took a lot of resiliency for this Charry squad. That was something that was lacking at the beginning of the season.
“I don’t know if they were that way in the beginning,” Bjerklie said. “They’ve listened to what we’ve been trying to teach them. We tell them what to expect. It started to click, and that’s the key, maintaining your composure so you’re able to narrow your focus.
“It’s doing the job, one thing at a time.”
Now that Cherry has climbed the Section 7A hurdle, it’s time to focus on Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian, which like Cherry is on a 10-game winning streak entering state play.
“We know quite a bit about them,” Bjerklie said. “We did play them a few years back the last time we were there. They’re a good, solid team. They don’t give up runs easily, and they battle. They have a couple of slappers, which we don’t see a lot of.
“We’ll go over that in practice, so it shouldn’t be a problem.”
The Tigers will need all three phases of their game — pitching, hitting and defense — clicking to advance into the semifinals, which begin at 7 p.m.
“We’ve been down there before where we haven’t won all three, or maybe two of our phases were great but the third phase wasn’t, and we couldn’t pull it out,” Bjerklie said. “We’d lose by one run. You need all three to click at the opportune time.”
More importantly, when Cherry has the opportunity to score, the Tigers have to take advantage of it.
“Every run is precious,” Bjerklie said. “We’ll trade a run for an out any day.”
No matter what happens, it’s an experience of a lifetime, and that’s how Bjerklie wants his team to treat it.
“Sometimes, people never experience this,” Bjerklie said. “We have to do what we’ve been doing and at the end of the tournament, when we’re done playing, they have to enjoy the experience and reflect on it.
“Hopefully, they can use that experience in their future lives, for whatever that may involve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.