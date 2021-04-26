Cherry softball to face Broncos

CHERRY — After starting the season 3-0, the Cherry High School softball team got a bit of a beatdown against Greenway last week.
That, according to Tiger coach Darrell Bjerklie, was a wake-up call for his team.
Bjerklie is hoping his team learned a valuable lesson in that loss as Cherry hits the field today, traveling to International Falls to take on the Broncos in a 4:30 p.m. contest.
The Raiders pounded out three home runs in the game, which gave Cherry its first loss of the season.
“We played a tough Greenway team, and they’re a good-hitting team,” Bjerklie said. “They hit a lot of home runs. It wasn’t a bad loss for our team because No. 1, we realized that we didn’t have many errors, but our defense has to be solid.
“We also changed our pitching strategy. The pitches you throw when you’re younger and growing up in the program aren’t going to work when you get to the upper levels. We changed our whole pitching strategy, then we shut them down. We couldn’t climb back into it. It was a good experience for our team. We look forward to moving on.”
That’s why Bjerklie likes to play a tough schedule because it identifies the issues his team may have, then they correct them as a team.
Bjerklie has also changed his approach to how he sets up his team.
“Due to some injuries, we’ve had to move people around, which can be a challenge for a team,” Bjerklie said. “That will make us stronger down the stretch. We’ll have players that can play anywhere on the field.
“The goal of our program is to not lock people into positions. We want to make sure they can play multiple positions. In that way, they can understand the game better. We haven’t had the same lineup for a game yet. It’s worked to our advantage. We’ve gained depth and flexibility.”
Offensively, the Tigers have put the ball in play, but there’s still room for improvement.
“The one thing we need to do, which is more my job, is to get the lineup right to get clutch hitting when we need it,” Bjerklie said. “Right now, that’s been more sporadic. The batting order is changing in every game. We don’t want them getting locked into one spot.
“They can’t feel bad if they’re getting moved up or down in the lineup. Individuals won’t win this game. A team will win this game. They have to get their minds beyond that. We’re all doing this together.”
As for International Falls, Bjerklie expects a tough contest.
“Falls has always had a competitive team,” he said. “We’ve had good games with them. We’re looking forward to getting pushed. I’m looking for a competitive game, and a hard-fought battle.
“I’m hoping we come out of it with a victory.”
