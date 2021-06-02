CHERRY — Cherry High School softball coach Darrell Bjerklie and his staff have done all of the teaching.
Now it’s time for the Tigers to put those lessons to the test.
Cherry takes its undefeated Section 7A playoff record on the road to Cloquet to take on 2-0 Carlton, beginning at 11 a.m. at Braun Park.
The Tigers don’t have to do anything differently that they’ve learned in practice. They have to play ball.
“The key for the whole day is to be prepared to play two games,” Bjerklie said “No. 2 is just relax and play the game they’ve been taught. They have to believe in themselves. That’s the No. 1 thing, don’t make the game any bigger than it is.
“There’s no difference. It’s the same 60-feet on the bases, it’s the same 43-feet from the pitching rubber and the field is the same size. They have to go and play it like any other game of the season.”
It comes down to hitting, pitching and defense.
“We need to win all three phases of the game,” Bjerklie said. “If we can win those battles, we’ll have a great day.”
The Bulldogs will have a say in the outcome.
Other than Cherry, Carlton has had a stranglehold on the 7A title.
“They did graduate a lot last year, even though it was a lost season,” Bjerklie said. “We played them earlier in the year, and we did well, but that changes. They’ve been playing a little better during the second half of the season.
“We won’t take them for granted. We’ll prepare for them as if they’re the No. 1 seed vs. the four.”
That’s where the Tigers’ five seniors come into play. They’ve been through the mill, and their experience should help the two juniors, the two sophomores and the one freshman who play on the team.
“We’ve talked to them specifically,” Bjerklie said. “We told them that they’ve learned as much as they can, and now, they have to execute it. They don’t need to try anything new.
“They need to do what they’ve been doing. Just go out and play. I want leaders to lead by example, and not by what cheer they pick.”
