Cherry softball faces Barnum with a chance to go to title game

CHERRY — The Cherry High School softball team is no stranger to playing in big games.
Tiger coach Darrell Bjerklie has a number of players who have had experience in the 7A playoffs, even winning section titles.
The only problem is that experience is now two years down the road, so does it mean anything or not?
Bjerklie will find that out today when Cherry takes on Barnum in a Section 7A winner’s bracket contest, beginning at 1 p.m. in Grand Rapids.
A Cherry win would put it in the title game with a perfect record. A loss and the Tigers would fall to the loser’s bracket, having to play one game to get back into the finals.
“That’s true, they’ve been through it before, and I think it can help for those who played in these types of games before, but it was two years ago,” Bjerklie said. “It seems like forever.
“I’ve always felt that we have a good team. We needed to keep playing like we did all season in the tournament, but that’s the tricky thing. We played well enough last Thursday to get into the semifinals. I hope we come ready to play relaxed, and do what they’ve been doing.”
Bjerklie didn’t think his team played too relaxed last week, but the Tigers won two-of-the-three phases of the game to advance.
“That’s a work in progress because they came in tight Thursday,” Bjerklie said. “We did win the pitching and defense aspects of the game. Our hitting was slow, but sometimes, you see that in the playoffs.
“We have to be ready to battle in that part of it today.”
Bjerklie would like to see his team hit with some power and put some runs on the board, but that’s not always possible.
That’s why Bjerklie schools his team in small ball, too.
“I always like to see a lot of runs on the board for us,” Bjerklie said. “That makes the other aspects of the game easier for us. (Playing small ball) is a huge thing. We have to make sure that when we get runners in scoring, we do whatever we can to get that run in.
“When you get deep into the playoffs, you need the capability to push runs through. We’ll get through that like we did last Thursday. That’s what you have to do in the deep stages of the playoffs. Every run is precious.”
As for the Bombers, the two teams met on May 27, with Cherry coming out on top, 3-1.
“We know quite a bit about them,” Bjerklie said. “They know us, and we know them. There won’t be many secrets between us. They’re a quality team. We have to come in ready to play from the first pitch until the last.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.