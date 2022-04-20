CHERRY — The last time the Cherry High School softball team played was a couple of weeks ago with one game against Silver Bay and two against Warroad.
After that, the Tigers had to go into hibernation due to the weather.
Well, Cherry will be coming out of the gym today when they travel to Mountain Iron-Buhl to take on the Rangers, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.
Tiger coach Darrell Bjerklie is hoping his team hasn’t forgotten what it learned in those three games.
“I was just thinking about that,” Bjerklie said. “It’s been two weeks since we played a game, even getting outside. It’s tough. We practice on our hitting and pitching, but you can’t do a lot more than that at this point.
“As far as fielding goes, you need to be outside. All we can do is prepare our 12 players and see how it all turns out at the end. This is the third time we’ve had to schedule Mountain Iron-Buhl, so hopefully, the third time's the charm.”
Bjerklie is just as frustrated as every coach and team is in the northland. If these games don’t start getting played, there’s one obstacle that stands in the way.
“Once we start getting games in will be finding umpires,” Bjerklie said. “That could be a serious problem. We’ve already started working on next week’s schedule because it looks like our field will be ready, which would be great.
“At this point, we have five games scheduled for next week, so far, but that number might increase to seven or eight.”
As far as the Rangers go, Bjerklie doesn't have a scouting report on them.
“It’s hard,” Bjerklie said. “I’m not sure how many games they’ve played, but probably only a couple. They’ve probably been outside practicing more than we have, so they will probably be a little sharper defensively.
“We’ll need to rely on our pitching and hitting early on. Our defense is going to be a work in progress.”
That’s because that’s all Cherry has been able to work on in practice.
“I would like to see our hitting do well,” Bjerklie said. “That’s the one thing we’ve been practicing a lot, that and pitching. We haven’t been able to do that a lot in year’s past because we were out early.
“Our hitters have faced four of our pitchers. Seeing live pitching is the best batting practice they can get. That’s good for our pitchers, too. This year, I’m hoping that pays dividends down the stretch. I know our girls are looking forward to playing and getting outside.”
