CHERRY — Riding bulls or playing football?
That’s a decision Gunnar Adkins had to make when he was in junior high school, and the Cherry senior chose the former.
Adkins gave up football after the eighth-grade to focus on his bull riding, but some sweet talking by Kaleb Rinerson and a deal he made with himself put Adkins back on the field for the Tigers during the 2022 season, starting on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Adkins started riding bulls at the St. Louis County Fair when he was 10-years-old.
He took it up more seriously when he was 13-years-old when Adkins started riding in the Minnesota High School Association events.
“I’ve been riding them for my entire high-school career,” Adkins said. “I made the high school World finals the last five years. I’ve been riding all-around Minnesota and in a bunch of other states — Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming.
“I’ve also been to the Northstar Stampede in Effie for many years.”
It’s no surprise that bull riding would be in Adkins’ plans.
“I’ve always wanted to ride,” Adkins said. “I grew up on a farm, so I’ve always been around horses and cattle. I rode mini-bulls at the fair. I rode there for the first time. It was crazy.
“It was an awesome adrenaline rush. It was out of this world.”
How serious was he?
Adkins took bull riding to a new level by starting to breed his own stock.
“I found some for sale in North Dakota, so I bought five of them and ever since, I’ve been raising cows and bulls,” Adkins said. “I’ve been around cattle my whole life, so I know how to read an animal. I can tell what an animal is thinking.”
When Adkins reached the eighth-grade, that’s when he had to make his decision — riding or football.
The choice was an easy one.
“When I first quit football, I was rodeoing hard,” Adkins said. “I was gone for a lot of weeks. It wasn’t that big of a deal to not be doing that (football). That’s when I started riding in that high-school stuff.”
Was there anything that could get Adkins’ mind about playing football again?
One day while cutting hay this summer, Adkins got a call from Rinerson and asked if he was going to play.
“I told him I was debating it, but I would think about it,” Adkins said.
That’s when Adkins made that deal with himself.
The night before practice started, Adkins said if he got up before his alarm went off, he would play. If he woke up to the alarm, which was set at 6:30 a.m., he wasn’t going to play.
“Sure enough, I woke up at 6 a.m.,” Adkins said. “I figured I would hold out my end of the deal. I hadn’t told any of the coaches about it. I really hadn’t had the urge to play, then I woke up and decided I would play.”
When he showed up at practice, Cherry coach Jason Marsh couldn’t believe his eyes.
“Honestly, I didn’t foresee him coming out, so it was like Christmas morning for the coaching staff,” Marsh said. “The kids were talking a lot about it, then on that first Monday, Gunnar rolled in wanting to play.
“It was a surprise to kick off the season with him out.”
Adkins was the final piece of the puzzle in the Tigers’ lineup.
“Having another senior, a hard-nosed, strong leader out there, it anchors that line,” Marsh said. “Those guys are oftentimes the unsung heroes of a game. When you’re not calling their names, they must be doing something right.
“It was nice to have another athletic kid on that line. He’s a strong, solid kid. He gets after people.”
It didn’t take Adkins long to acclimate to his positions.
“He picks things up quickly,” Marsh said. “He’s a good teammate. He wants to get better. That’s all you can ask when you’re coaching someone.”
As far as the difference between the two sports goes, Adkins does a lot more thinking in football, but it’s easier to move 185- to 200-pound linemen around than a bull that can weigh between 1,500 and 1,8000 pounds.
“When you’re riding, if you make one wrong move, you could be dead,” Adkins said. “Here, you have to slow down and think. On the line, I have to watch where the play is going, then make the right moves to get through to make a tackle or make the right block.
“In rodeo, you’re working for eight seconds, not thinking, just working on muscle memory. If you start thinking, that’s when you get bucked off. You make the ride the best that you can with what you’re given.”
One thing is certain — bull riding is a lot harder on Adkins’ body than playing football has ever been.
“Football isn’t near as bad,” Adkins said. “I can usually walk the next day after a football game, but not after riding a bull.”
