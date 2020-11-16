Cherry returns for playoffs with 1 day of contact practice

CHERRY — When Cherry High School went to distance learning two weeks ago, all sports at the school were shut down, too.
But that distance learning extended to far more than just in the classroom.
The Cherry High School football team couldn’t meet in person, but Tiger coach Jason Marsh set the wheels in motion for a return to the season just in time for playoffs.
That day is today when Cherry, with only one day of actual contact practice in those two weeks, returns for a Section 7 9-Man quarterfinal contest against Northeast Range, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School Field.
No school meant no physical practice, which in football parlance, isn’t exactly conducive to putting one’s best effort on the field.
“You can’t have practice when you’re not in school,” Marsh said. “That’s definitely going to be a challenge today, shaking that rust off of the kids.”
To better control the situation, Marsh and his coaching staff gave their players a program to follow while they were waiting to go back to school.
“We wanted them to handle it on their own,” Marsh said. “Hopefully, they’ve done that. We’re going to see. There’s nothing like showing up for playoffs on the first day back and let’s play a game.”
Marsh said they divided the team iup into pods, and although they didn’t have physical contact with each other, they checked up on one another to make sure they were following through with the practice plan.
“They checked in remotely,” Marsh said. “We had to keep them separated. The good news is that going into today, it’ll be the first game where we should have everybody available.
“We haven’t had that all year. That’s a positive, but being rusty is the biggest thing we have to work on.”
To get past that, Marsh said the plan is simple.
“We’ve preached all year, and certainly during this two-weeks off, that we can only control the things we can control,” Marsh said. “We can’t control the outputs, but you can control the inputs of what you put into action.
“We can control effort, attitude and execution. We told the kids over the last two weeks what they could put into the equation, like lifting, running, watching film. We can control those things.”
The execution part of it might take a little more time to develop.
“That will come by getting out on the field and running some plays, doing the things we can control,” Marsh added.
As far as the Nighthawks go, Marsh knows they won’t be a pushover.
“They’ve struggled with wins and losses this year, but they always seem to play us tough,” he said. “It was a dogfight the last time. I don’t expect anything different. The message is step it up and com ready to play.
“They won’t roll over. It’ll be a fight.”
What problems could Northeast Range pose?
“In the last game, it was a mix of things,” Marsh said. “They have a good back, who had an outstanding game. They play with a lot of heart. We had too many penalties and some bad breaks.
“It was the combination of a lot of things the last time we played. We have to keep it simple, and make sure we’re in it mentally.”
Offensively, Cherry will again keep it simple.
“We have to focus on playing our style of football,” Marsh said. “If the guys do their jobs, we should be OK on the offensive side of the ball.”
Marsh said he expects a full field of seven teams in the mix for a championship, but more importantly, he’s looking forward to being back on the sideline coaching a game.
“It’s long overdue,” Marsh said. “It’s hard to sit here and wait. I know I can speak for all of the coaches that we’re excited and ready to go. I believe the kids are excited to play as well.
“We wish the game was on Monday, so we could get things rolling right now.”
