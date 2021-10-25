CHERRY — Last Wednesday, the Cherry High School football team got caught off guard.
The Tigers had their first struggles of the 2021 season in a 20-8 loss to Cook County.
It was a bad time to have a letdown with the Section playoffs on the horizon, but Cherry coach Jason Marsh and his staff went back to the basics as the No. 3 seeded Tigers take on No. 7 seed North Central in a Section 7 Nine-man quarterfinal contest today at Tom Koskela Memorial Field, beginning at 6 p.m.
That loss caught Marsh and his staff by surprise.
“Everything that could have gone wrong, did,” Marsh said. “It’s tough to score points when you don’t block and execute. We practiced over break, and started looking forward.”
What needed to be fixed?
“Blocking and execution,” Marsh said. “They were the two biggest things, plus, we took far too many penalties. It’s not the outcome we expected it to be, but we talk about the inputs taking care of the outputs.
“We didn’t get the results we wanted. We didn’t get the results on the front end, so we went back to the basics, clearing up our blocking assignments. We had a couple of good days of practice to get back into our routine.”
The Tigers already own a 38-0 victory over North Central, which is made up of players from Northome and Kelliher. They are 1-6 this season.
The score may look lopsided, but Marsh said his team, especially on offense, wasn’t clicking on all cylinders.
“It’s always hard to beat a team twice during the season, and we didn’t play well up there,” Marsh said. “We have emphasized to the kids that we have to take one-game-at-a-time, do our job and execute no matter who the opponent is.
“It’s the mental thing. We can’t take anyone for granted. We have to show up every week. I’m sure the boys will.”
To be successful, Cherry (5-1) must do the basic things on offense.
“We have to be clear on our assignments,” Marsh said. If we do that, we’ll be OK. We’ve responded well the last few days. They’re ready to get out and play again, and show what we can do.
“We’ve got some speed and good athletes. After looking at the film of our first game and our game from last Wednesday, if we sustain our blocks, we’ve got enough in the playbook.”
Marsh expects North Central to run right at his team.
“They run a T-formation, with a lot of stuff up the middle,” he said. “Defensively, we played well up there. It was offensively where we missed a lot of blocks and assignments.
“We’ve been working on shoring that up in the last few days.”
Cherry is looking forward to having a home playoff game for the first time in a few years.
“It’ll be nice to be back home,” Marsh said. “We haven’t had a home game in quite awhile because of the pause and the way the home games fell. The boys have missed out playing at home.
“It’ll be good to be back on our field and get back to business.”
