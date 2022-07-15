Cherry primed for playoffs after pair of wins

CHERRY — The Cherry American Legion baseball team will either have the No. 1 or No. 2 seed when the regional playoffs begin Saturday.
That’s because the Tigers took two games from International Falls Thursday, winning a suspended game 11-2, then taking the regularly scheduled game by the score of 7-6 at the Cherry High School Baseball Field.
In the resumed game, it was tied 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
Cherry had runners on first and second with no out, and the Tigers got one run to break the tie.
“We got the lead and never looked back,” Cherry coach Nick Stevenson said.
Cherry went on to add eight more runs to get the victory.
“In the sixth inning, we put up seven,” Stevenson said. “We score in bunches, but getting the two wins was big. I don’t know the exact scenarios that will put us at, but it’ll at least guarantee us a two, possibly a one depending on how Taconite ends up.
“They did beat us earlier. They were big wins. Glad to have them.”
In the second game, Jett Tomczak led off the game with a home run, but International Falls left two runners stranded.
Cherry went down in order in its half of the first, then those runs came in bunches again in the second, without getting a hit.
Jude Sundquist walked and stole second. He took third on a passed ball, then scored when Isaac Asuma reached on an error. Carter Nelson reached on an error that scored a run, then Nelson scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Serna.
International Falls got two runs in the third, one when Bryant Koenig reached on a dropped fly ball, and when Brady Carlson hit a sacrifice fly.
The Tigers got another bunch or runs in the fourth inning, four to be exact, this time with the aid of three hits.
Beau Barry had an RBI single, and Sundqist followed that up with a two-run triple and it was 7-3.
“We were hitting the ball harder and taking advantage of some of their miscues they made,” Stevenson said. “In other innings, they seem to go so quick. We don’t get baserunners on.
“It was in and out. When we get baserunners on, we’re athletic enough and fast enough where we can run bases. We’re aggressive.”
What was nice is that the runs came from throughout the Tigers’ offense.
“We’re confident with everybody, one through nine hitting the ball,” Stevenson said. “With baseball, everybody has their days. I’m hoping that over the playoffs here, we can put it all together, and everybody has their day together, for a couple of days.”
International Falls didn’t die after falling behind by four.
The Broncos scored twice in the fifth as Koenig hit an RBI triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Carlson.
Tucker Hell hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it 7-6, then International Falls got runners on second and third, with one out, in the seventh.
Mason Perkovich would get a strikeout and pop out to end the game.
Perkovich tossed three innings of relief, giving up three hits. He struck out one and walked three.
Barry started, tossing 1.2 innings. He allowed one hit, struck out three and walked four. Nelson worked 1.1 innings, allowing two hits. He fanned one.
Jake Olson started for International Falls. He worked two innings, allowing no hits. He struck out one and walked three. Marsh tossed 1.2innings. He gave up two hits, struck out two and walked two. Swenson tossed 2.1 innings. He gave up one hit. He struck out two.
Cherry will start the playoffs today in Marble as one of four teams in a regional format.
The top two teams will advance out of the regional and into the eight-team district playoffs.
“We’ll play two games today, and if we win them both, we can relax Sunday and not have to worry about playing another game and winning that one,” Stevenson said.
The Tigers won’t be at full strength for those first two games.
“We’re losing some depth in pitching,” Stevenson said. “A couple of guys will be gone, doing other things, and Jude is shut down for the rest of the year. That’s not an option, so we’ll rely on a lot of guys that might not typically be in that role.”
Stevenson is confident that those players will be able to handle the situation.
“I feel good about it because a lot of these kids have pitched well and thrown strikes,” Stevenson said. “They haven’t been put in that big-game scenario. As long as they can handle that pressure of the big-game moment, they will be fine.
“Our guys throw strikes and that’s a big thing for us.”
VFW Baseball
Duluth East 10
Hibbing 1
DULUTH — The Greyhounds used a six-run third inning to defeat Post 1221 in game one of a doubleheader Thursday at Ordean Field.
Hibbing could only muster three hits off of East starting pitcher Berry, with Logan Maxwell, Adam Vinopal and Luke Nelson getting singles.
East got two hits from Peterson and Fladmark, with Hudoba hitting a double.
Petrie started for Post 1221, tossing 2.1 innings. He gave up two hits and walked seven. Luke Camell tossed 3.1 innings. He allowed seven hits, struck out one and walked two.
Berry struck out four and walked one in seven innings of work.
Hibbing 5
Duluth East 4
HIBBING — Post 1221 broke open a 2-2 game with three runs in the fifth to beat East in game two of the doubleheader Thursday.
Nelson had two hits to pace Hibbing. Getting one each were Maxwell, Kody Birmes, a double, Jack Bautch, Brayden Rewertz and Blake Kolden.
Vinopal started on the mound, tossing one inning, He gave up two hits and walked three. Tait Swanson tossed three innings of three-hit ball. He struck out one. Fisher tossed two innings of two-hit ball, walking one. Nelson finished up, walking two in one inning of work.
Hudoba had two hits for East. Christiansen, Mathias and DeRosier had doubles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.