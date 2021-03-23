CHERRY — The Tigers used a 16-3 spurt to start the second half and ultimately eliminate South Ridge, 61-45 in the Section 7A semifinal in Cherry.
The Tigers led 26-15 at the half and their press was just too much for the Panthers as the second half got underway.
Jessa Schroetter (20 points on the night) kept cutting to the basket and her teammates were finding her as she had her way in the paint and with three baskets in the big run.
“That got us rolling a little bit,’’ said Cherry head coach Tim Sauter. “I thought it got us jacked up a little bit.’’in
Lauren Staples, Courteney Sajdak and all of the Tigers were definitely fired up as they recorded numerous steals and turned them into baskets on the other end. Sajdak ended the game with 13 points, while Staples added 12.
If Cherry wasn’t making their driving shots, they were getting fouled and converting to keep extending the lead.
Sauter said his team slowed things down in the last few minutes of the game and South Ridge was able to cut a 20-point lead down to 11 with about two minutes to play.
The No. 2-seeded Tigers, though, found success at the free throw line to seal a 16-point victory and a date with No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl on the road Thursday for the Section 7A championship. Game time is 6 p.m.
Cherry came into the contest with the goal of slowing down South Ridge’s Adella Olesiak, and they did just that. The Tigers defense limited her to 15 points in the game.
---
The fierce battle expected between Cherry and South Ridge lived up to its billing early in the first half. Sajdak got the Tigers off to a strong start as she hit from inside and outside for a 5-2 lead.
The Panthers had some trouble finding their shooting range, but a bucket from Olesiak and a 3-pointer from Alana Young tied things up at 7-7.
Cherry turned to Schroetter to get the momentum back and she came through with a pair of baskets down low plus an and-1 free throw to make it 12-7.
Sajdak hit again later from long to make it 15-9 for the home team.
Svea Snickers answered with a drive and a bucket to cut the deficit to 15-11, but Schroetter and Elle Ridge answered right back to make it 19-11. The Tigers were aided by a South Ridge turnover and Faith Zganjar nailed a 3-pointer to give Cherry a commanding 22-11 lead.
Olesiak answered with a field goal, but Schroetter continued her dominance with two layups down in the post and a steal to give Cherry a 26-15 lead at the half.
The Tigers kept going strong to the basket and the home team found Schroetter underneath for three baskets (plus converting two related foul shots) to take a 34-18 lead.
Cherry continued to turn up the defensive pressure and it paid off with rebounds and putbacks by Ridge and Jillian Sajdak plus another jumper for a 42-18 advantage.
The Panthers kept battling with Olesiak knocking down a 3-pointer and Paris FierkeLepp scoring on a press break layup to cut the deficit to 42-23.
However, Ridge responded by drawing two fouls inside and sinking three of her four singletons for a 45-23 Cherry lead. Staples got her inside game going as she notched a 3-point play on her drive to the basket, which put the Tigers up by 23 points with 10 minutes to go.
Rylee Young was the next Tiger to catch fire as she nailed a 3-pointer and later converted on a fast break layup to make it 48-30 with 6:45 to go.
Cherry slowed down the game, but the Panthers continued to fight back and got a layup from Young, a free throw from Snickers and a 3-pointer from Olesiak to keep the visitors within striking distance at 49-37 with less than three minutes to play.
However, the Panthers were forced to foul and just couldn’t make up much ground as Cherry was making most of its free throws. That led the Tigers to picking up the 61-45 victory.
The Panthers ended the season at 17-4, while Cherry improved to 17-4.
S. Ridge 15 30 -- 45
Cherry 26 35 -- 61
SR: Rylee Young 10, Svea Snickers 9, Paris FierkeLepp 3, Alana Young 8, Adella Olesiak 15. 3-pointers: R. Young, A. Young 2, Olesiak 3. Free throws: 11-19. Total fouls: 27. Fouled out: Lauren Olson.
C: Jessa Schroetter 20, Lauren Staples 12, Courtney Sajdak 13, Faith Zganjar 3, Elle Ridge 7, Jillian Sajdak 6. 3-pointers: C. Sajdak, Zganjar. Free throws: 25-41. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.