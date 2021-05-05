CHERRY — Cherry High School softball coach Darrell Bjerklie works as a IT Systems Analyst for St. Louis Country.
What that means is he likes solving problems and coming up with solutions in helping people and making their jobs easier.
Bjerklie takes that one step further as coach of the Tigers.
He digs back into the archives and tries to find information as to how and why his teams have either succeeded or failed.
Being 7-2 on the season, there hasn’t been much failure this year, but Bjerklie looks deeper into the numbers. He’ll do everything in his power to have his teams succeed.
The Tigers will try to continue that success today when they travel to Cook to take on North Woods, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Cherry is on a three-game winning streak at the moment, having scored 40 runs in those three victories.
The one consistent aspect of Cherry’s game this season has been its defense.
“What I do like is how that is coming together,” Bjerklie said. “We’re about 10 deep there, and that’s nice to see. We have some flexibility. Right now, I’m doing some trending with our teams, looking at historical stuff that I need to correct.”
What were Bjerklie’s findings?
“Every run scored on us, and every error we’ve committed have been in the first two innings,” he said. “What that told us is we need to improve our game preparation, which includes what we’re expecting them to do when they’re on-deck, in the field and running the bases.
“We have to be ready from the beginning of the game. I was also looking at our batting averages by team, and our fielding percentages by inning. I also looked at our pitching and where we’re giving up runs. It’s all early in the game. It was amazing. We have to be ready to play.”
There’s a good reason for that.
“We can’t be kicking it into gear in the third or fourth inning,” Bjerklie said. “When we’re playing good teams and get behind, we’re playing catch up. I’m looking at my past mistakes, and making sure I don’t make them again.
“I don’t want to short change these players, and not teach them something they need to know. I’m doing everything in my power, so they have the most success that they can have.”
As for the Grizzlies, Bjerklie said he doesn’t know much about them, but the Tigers won’t take them lightly.
“The approach we’re taking with every team on our schedule is to be prepared and play it like it’s the last game of the year,” Bjerklie said. “We need to be accustomed to playing with high intensity and at a high level.
“I don’t want them to get nervous or shell shocked if we ever get to that important last game.”
